Museum’s pub crawl gives participants a shot of Park City history

Before The Cabin, No Name Saloon and Crystal Park Cantina became bars on Park City’s historic Main Street, the buildings they reside in were used in other capacities.

The Cabin was the War Memorial, No Name housed the Utah Independent Telephone Company and Crystal Park Cantina was a bakery, and later, restaurants.

History buffs ages 21 and older will get the chance to hear more about these buildings during the Park City Museum’s Historic Pub Crawl, which is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18.

The cost is $35 for museum members, and $50 for nonmembers. The prices will include a cocktail at each bar and a bag of gifts from the Park City Museum, according to museum board vice president Randy Scott, who organized the pub crawl.

There were times you would hear the sound of the firing range while the DJ was on the air, so it sounded like KPCW was under siege…” Sandra Morrison, Park City Museum executive director

In addition, the $50 ticket will include a yearlong membership to the museum, he said.

The pub crawl, which will start at 5:30 p.m., will feature three groups of 30 that will rotate from one bar to another throughout the night.

“Once we’ve got the attendance dialed in, those who registered will get an email letting them know which group they are in and where their night will begin,” Scott said. “The sessions will run 45 minutes, and at the end of each session, we’ll have organizers direct the groups to their next venues. So you will be able to get to know the other 29 people in your group over the course of the evening.”

Each location will donate some snacks, and there will also be options to purchase beer, wine and water, according to Scott.

The idea for the pub crawl came in 2017 when the museum showcased a traveling exhibit, “Spirited: Prohibition in America,” from the National Endowment of the Humanities, said Sandra Morrison, the museum’s executive director.

“One of the public programs we designed back then was a Main Street pub crawl, and we sold out immediately because we did only one group of 30,” she said. “So we had been talking about revising and expanding the idea since then so more people could join us. And Randy came up with this great idea of rotating groups.”

Scott said the museum had connections with all three of the bars, which made it easy for him to put the event together.

Each building has a unique story, and the concept of “adaptive reuse” keeps these buildings alive, according to Morrison.

“The Cabin just moved into the Park City Live Building, which was built by Summit County after World War I,” she said. “It was a trend across the country to build these buildings to commemorate the ‘War that would end all wars.’”

The building served as a county recreation facility until the 1970s, when City Hall bought it, Morrison said.

“There would be a basketball court and bowling alley, and I went there for dance classes,” she said.

Additionally, the building housed the Park City Police Department’s firing range in the basement, and KPCW radio’s original home upstairs.

“There were times you would hear the sound of the firing range while the DJ was on the air, so it sounded like KPCW was under siege,” Morrison said with a laugh.

The No Name Saloon was called the Alamo Saloon throughout the 1970s, Morrison said.

“It actually started as the Utah Independent Telephone Company,” she said. “If you stand outside in front of the building and look up, you can see a U.”

The building was constructed by M.S. Ashiem, who owned the Ashiem Mercantile Store next door, according to Morrison.

“He built it specifically for the telephone company after the Great Fire of 1898,” she said. “At the time, every telephone company ran their own lines. So if you look at the pictures of Main Street that were taken in the early 1900s, you will see telephone lines running in every direction.”

412 Main Street, which currently houses Crystal Park Cantina, has hosted a number of restaurants including Bistro 412 and Miletti’s Restaurant.

“Downstairs was the restaurant and upstairs was a bar,” Morrison said. “Before that, it was the St Louis Bakery from the 1880s until the the 1920s. Then it reopened under new management as the Park City Bakery until the late 1930s.”

Scott had talked about doing another historic pub crawl for the past two-and-a-half years.

“When I mentioned it to people, I would get nothing but excitement,” he said. “So it’s nice to make it happen again.”