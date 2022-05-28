Musicians and eateries will celebrate the first Berrett Lane Block Party at Prospector Square
First annual event is free to the public
The music will be hot and food delicious during the first-annual Berrett Lane Block Party at Prospector Square.
The free event, which will run from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, along the pedestrian walkway that runs from Kearns Boulevard to the intersection of Sidewinder Drive and Prospector Avenue, will feature live music by Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham, Dana Williams and Chip Jenkins, as well as barbecue and taco offerings available for purchase from Salt Box, and pizza and drink options cooked up by Este Pizzeria.
In addition, the Berrett Lane Block Party will feature family-friendly activities such as cornhole and Jenga games as well as popcorn and cotton candy.
Wyman conceived of the Block Party idea last summer.
“I was having lunch with friends at Salt Box,” he said. “As I was sitting outside on the patio under the trees, I looked down Berrett Lane over at Este Pizzeria and thought, ‘Why isn’t this place utilized more?’”
That’s when Wyman had an epiphany.
“It was like I had a vision of what Berrett Lane could be,” he said. “It was like Beal Street in Memphis or Bourbon Street in New Orleans. I saw a string of lights zigzagging above the lane. I saw people walking up and down the walkway. I saw live musicians playing outside and rows of open restaurants with the patios open. And I thought we need to make this happen.”
With the vision in his mind, Wyman contacted the Park City Council and candidates for the upcoming election.
“I called the Chamber Bureau and a bunch of restaurants, and we began having meetings on how we wanted to create an event that would bring people to Prospector,” he said. “There are people who live right here, and I felt this should be a place where they can come spend time with their families and their dogs.”
Wyman also contacted Craig Dennis, Prospector Square Property Owners Association executive director, and told him the plan.
“Rich was the one who came to me to encourage us to program something in Prospector for the community at large,” he said. “So last fall, I got 10 to 15 people together from a marketing perspective to promote Prospector, and this is what came of those meetings. The Block Party on June 4 is the first of what we hope more to come.”
Two Prospector restaurants, Este Pizzeria and Salt Box, stepped up to help plan the celebration.
“We had been having meetings with other businesses in Prospector Square to find ways to revitalize and bring more life to the area,” said Carissa Devenport, Este Pizzeria owner. “We had a lot of interest at first, then winter hit and things kind of dropped off the radar.”
When spring came around, Davenport, Dennis, Wyman and Salt Box Operations Manager Vasi Petric decided to organize the first party themselves.
“Este will sell pizzas, and we’ll sell pizza slices all day,” Davenport said. “So if people don’t want a whole pizza they can come get a slice and a drink and enjoy the event.”
Salt Box will cook up some barbecue and taco offerings, Petric said.
“We will offer some items from our regular menu and from our family-pack menu,” he said. “We found that our barbecue ribs are very popular when we offer them for lunch. So we’ll do those as well as some pulled pork, coleslaw and macaroni and potato salad.”
In addition, Salt Box will assemble some steak tacos, and bring out some popcorn and cotton candy machines.
“I’m not that good at swirling the sticks,” Petric said about this sugary floss. “But I’ll be here to help out.”
Dennis said the Berrett Lane Block Party isn’t the only event planned for Prospector Square.
Another, the Prospector Square Property Owners Neighbor Appreciation Block Party, is planned to run from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.
This event, driven by Steve Tassler, of the Tazlo Group, will feature live music, food trucks, restaurant booths and a bike valet, to name a few, Dennis said.
“We want to show appreciation to our neighbors, those who live in the Prospector area, and foster these relationships,” he said.
When: 5-9 p.m., Saturday, June 4
Where: Prospector Square
Cost: Free
