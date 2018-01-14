Musicians collaborate in camp

Film festival week is full of opportunities.

Not only do filmmakers and actors get a chance to hobnob with industry executives, other talent and other filmmakers, but other artists such as songwriters and composers also find opportunities to network and get in touch with music and film types.

Anacrusis, a Nashville-based publishing and licensing firm, is one of the organizations that helps facilitate those meetings.

They will host a songwriting camp from Jan. 16-21, at the Granger School of Music, 1850 Sidewinder Drive, said Anacrusis founder Liz Rogers.

"The camp is an invite-only event focused around our roster of songwriters we work with yearly," Rogers told The Park Record. "We are so excited to host it at the School of Music in our support of the local art scene as well."

"The camp is an invite-only event focused around our roster of songwriters we work with yearly," Rogers told The Park Record. "We are so excited to host it at the School of Music in our support of the local art scene as well."

The Anacrusis artists will include Drew Southwell, known for his electronic-pop project Trove, James Droll, Truett and Jeff Carl.

"Drew is a tremendously talented writer, " Rogers said. "He writes and produces and he's coming out for the writing camp, but won't do any big showcases."

Droll is an alternative pop songwriter from Nashville.

"He will focus on performing when he's in town," Rogers said. "He is the musical guest for the Chase Sapphire private opening party, but also other showcases during the festival."

Truett is a solo rock and blues artist, who is on tour with rock and pop singer Ron Pope, while Carl, who performed during film-festival week last year, is a piano-driven artist who has a new album coming out in February, Rogers said.

In addition to these artists, three Utah artists – Kyle Henderson of Desert Noises, and Parkites Elizabeth Hareza and Mike Rogers – will participate in the songwriting camp.

The goal and idea of the writing camp have two purposes, Liz Rogers said.

"One is to get some great songs out during the week," she said. "The writers will write in different groups with people they have never written with before."

The artists will write songs for film, for other artists and for themselves.

"The energy and intense focus of the camp always results in great songs," Rogers said.

The other goal is to connect local writers with other writers from L.A.,New York and Nashville.

"We want to provide more opportunities and exposure," Rogers said.

In addition, Anacrusis has invited several music supervisors and music executives to the live showcases at the end of the camp.

One of those executives is Mike Ladman of Droga5.

"Droga5 handles some of the biggest advertising campaigns and accounts, including Google and Chase," Rogers said. "They also handle Starbucks and Under Armour. and their goal is to create film pieces, not commercials. They are marketing pieces that are story driven."

Anacrusis also invited music supervisory firm Ogilvy and Mather, a firm that focus on "branded entertainment, as opposed to advertising," Rogers said.

"We love working with them, and want to thank them for giving our artists some of the opportunities they have given us in 2017, and treat them to some showcases, skiing and fun," she said.

The showcases will be performed as follows:

• 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, at the Red Pine Lodge at Park City Mountain Resort

"We've partnered with Park City Mountain Resort and are doing the first one on the mountain," Rogers said.

• Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Chase Sapphire Lounge on Main Street. The schedule is yet to be determined.

The artists will also perform Wednesday through Friday, Jan, 17-19, on PCTV's Mountain Morning Show.

"These performances will be direct opportunities for any of the songwriters and artists to get their music placed in TV shows, movies or advertising campaigns," Rogers said. "Even if the songs don't work out, the music executives will know more about the artists."

For information about Anacrusis and the songwriters camp, visit anacrusissongs.com.