Nashville Night brings some ‘Music City’ storytellers to Park City￼

Where: O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall, at the lower level of 268 Main St.

Singer-songwriter Megan Linville will perform in-the-round alongside fellow Nashville-based singer and songwriters. Travis Howard and her Danny Myrick, during Nashville Night on Saturday, April 1, at O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall.

Photo by Justin Sands

Park City will get a taste of “Music City, U.S.A.” when Nashville Night returns to O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall .

The intimate performance that will take place downstairs, is set to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Megan Linville, who last performed in Park City in September during the Park City Song Summit , is looking forward to coming back to town.

“I love playing my songs and reaching people who may not have heard me before,” she said. “It’s great to be able to perform with close friends and hear the stories.”

Linville will perform the songwriters-in-the-round format with her friend, Travis Howard , and her husband, Danny Myrick .

Howard is a Georgia-born songwriter and producer who started his career writing for Miranda Lambert. Throughout his career, he has penned songs for Jason Aldean , Dierks Bentley , Keith Urban , Waylon Payne , Brooks & Dunn and Reba McEntire .

Myrick, who released his debut solo record, “King of Jones County” in 2020, is a founding member of the ‘90s country-rock band Western Flyer. He has written songs for the likes of Montgomery Gentry and Joe Cocker , and is also known for penning Craig Morgan ’s “International Harvester” and Tim McGraw ’s “Truck Yeah.”

Linville, on the other hand, was born and raised in Nashville, and her grandfather, Jerry McBee, was a songwriter.

“He wrote songs for Kitty Wells , Jerry Lee Lewis , and Charlie Pride and Roy Orbison ,” she said. “So, I grew up around music and had a love for the music business and singing from an early age.”

Linville especially loves the stories told through country and Americana music.

“That was also the reason why I got into this type of music,” she said. “There is so much that goes into it.”

Linville was 19 when she recorded her first album with John Carter Cash , the son of Johnny and June Carter Cash . Many fans will recognize her song, “Wrapped Up in Love,” as the closing theme for Hallmark Channel’s 2013 romantic comedy, “Snow Bride.”

Linville is looking forward to not just singing her songs, but telling the stories that inspired the songs.

“Sometimes it can be difficult to reveal some of the secrets connected with the songs, but not every song is about a specific situation that has happened to me,” she said. “But there are ones that are about things like that, and when I write those songs, it’s all about being as open and completely honest as I can.”

Honesty is something Linville and Myrick share in their songs.

“I have not learned anything new about my husband during these sessions,” Linville said with a laugh. “And that’s great, because we are massively honest with each other, anyway.”

Like any art form, songwriting comes with its own set of challenges, according to Linville.

“I co-write songs a lot, and there are times when I will have a specific idea of what I want to write,” she said. “When that happens, I usually have a specific idea of which songwriter, whom I have worked with in the past, would be the right person to formulate the idea.”

Finding the right songwriting partner is where the magic begins, Linville said.

“Once you get into the room you hope you both can come up with something that hits the nail on the head about something you were trying to say in the first place,” she said.

The rewards of songwriting are many, but there is a sort of universal philosophy of how songwriters see their songs, Linville said.

“We make jokes, because songwriters all call their songs their babies,” she said with another laugh. “So when you hit one out of the park, it’s like you’re celebrating the birth of a child.”

Over her career, Linville has found a good way to tell if a song is finished.

“I kind of like to live with it for a little bit and come back for a listen to see if it still hits me in the same way,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll listen to see if a line needs to be tweaked here and there. And if I don’t feel that way, that’s when I think it’s done.”

Other times Linville will run a song by her husband.

“He’s been doing this significantly longer than I have, and he’s super honest about what I can do when it comes to changing lines or doing this or that to the song,” she said. “And it makes that all the much more better when we’re playing with friends like Travis.”