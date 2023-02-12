National Ability Center celebrates 19 years of Red, White and Snow￼

Aurelien Roulin falls into the splits during a dance competition near the end of the National Ability Center’s 2019 Red, White and Snow’s Wine on the Mountain event. Red, White and Snow will celebrate 19 years of fundraising for the National Ability Center, a nonprofit that empowers individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through sport, recreation and educational programs.

Chef Zeke Wray, Park City Mountain director and food and beverage for hospitality, has been named Honorary Chef for this year’s Red, White and Snow fundraiser that benefits the National Ability Center and runs from March 1-4.

“It was a very surprising phone call I got in September,” he said about the privilege. “I have been a part of Red, White and Snow for eight or nine years, and it’s an event that I always look forward to. So to be the honorary chef really meant a lot to me.”

As Honorary Chef, Wray has created a special menu for one of Red, White and Snow’s 28 Vintner Dinners — intimate meals scheduled for March 3 that are held in private homes and restaurants throughout Park City and Salt Lake City.

“These dinners are awesome,” said Caitlin Bognaski, National Ability Center’s director of development. “One of our staff members and a program participant attend the dinners, and they will talk about the NAC and what it has done for the participants. It’s a cool way to drive home our mission and introduce those who are not familiar with what we do.”

The National Ability Center is a nonprofit that empowers individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through sport, recreation and educational programs. Red, White and Snow is its biggest fundraiser of the year, according to Bognaski.

“This is the 19th year of Red, White and Snow, and it brings in a quarter of our operating budget,” she said. “It’s such an awesome event to bring people from the community and across the country together and teach them a little bit more of our mission while spending time with some great food and wine.”

Wray’s dinner will be served at the Farm at Park City Mountain.

The courses, which Wray calls “Rocky Mountain Elevated Comfort Food,” are planned to complement assorted wines from the Long Meadow Ranch Wine Estate in St. Helena, California.

“Some of the wines are hearty reds, so we’ll do a duck confit risotto, and we’ll have duck and beef in the same dish with roasted garlic and some Luxardo cherry syrup, which will pair back with the wine,” he said.

The meal will start with a clarified French onion soup topped with a gruyère cheese foam, braised oxtails and arancini. And it will finish with a lavender panna cotta, Wray said.

“The panna cotta is my wife’s favorite dessert that I make, and it pairs so awesomely with wine,” he said. “I’ll make some honeycomb with blackberry honey where I infuse local honey with blackberries.”

Wray plans his Red, White and Snow menus based on the wines provided by the vintner.

Zeke Wray, Park City Mountain’s director and food and beverage for hospitality, is the honorary chef for the 2023 Red, White and Snow fundraiser. The event, which will celebrate its 19th anniversary March 1-4, is a fundraiser for the National Ability Center.

“One of my favorite parts of writing these and similar menus is the partnership with the winemakers,” he said. “I get tasting notes to learn about the wines they are serving, and then I typically look at creating the menu by looking at complementary flavors and contrasting flavors that will balance out. The menu is meant to be eaten while enjoying the wine, and playing with the palate.”

In addition to the Vintner Dinners, the four-day event will feature a Collectors Dinner, which is new this year, on March 1 at the Pendry at Canyons Village, Bognaski said.

“This event will be for 100 people, and they can purchase a ticket for the event and bring a bottle of wine from their own collection,” she said. “We’ll have what we’re calling a treasure map that will list the wines everyone brought, and they will get to walk around and do some tastings from the different bottles. It’s a cool way for the local wine lovers community to show off their favorite wines.”

One of Red, White and Snow attendees’ favorite events, Uncorked, returns this year on Thursday, March 2, at the Stein Eriksen Lodge, according to Bognaski.

“We have a VIP experience that will be followed by the regular Uncorked experience,” she said. “Attendees will get to meet our different vintners and try their wines. And we’ll have live music and some great food as well.”

More than 32 vintners will participate in this year’s Red, White and Snow, Bognaski said.

“We have them coming in from Sonoma County and Napa Valley, and we’ll have a couple coming from Oregon as well,” she said. “They are super supportive of our organization and our mission. So, we’re super grateful to them.”

Another favorite event, Wine on the Mountain, will also return on March 3 to St. Regis Deer Valley.

The slope-side wine tasting and lunch apres ski party will include a dance party and costume contest, Bognaski said.

“We encourage people to wear their best and most fun vintage ski wear,” she said. “They can go out in the morning and ski at Deer Valley with past and current Paralympic athletes, and then come in and have lunch and wine.”

Red, White and Snow culminates with a gala dinner and live and silent auctions on Saturday, March 4, at the Montage Deer Valley.

The silent auction items will be online starting Feb. 25 at redwhiteandsnow.org, Bognaski said.

“People can see what we have available,” she said. “They can also register for mobile bidding if they can’t attend the event. We have some great things to bid on, and all the money raised will go back to our programming. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our supporters and partners, and we want to send a special thank you to them for donating those items.”