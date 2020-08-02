National Ability Center opens camps to families and groups of the same households

National Ability Center has created “Quaranteam” camps that offer recreational activities for families, roomates or groups of friends who live in the same household. These camps follow COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

Courtesy of the National Ability Center

What: Quaranteam Family Camps When: Summer and fall Where: National Ability Center, 1000 Ability Way Registration: discovernac.org/quaranteam-household-programs Phone: 435-649-3991 Web: disovernac.org

What does the National Ability Center call a family or a group of friends who live in the same house during the COVID-19 pandemic?

A “quaranteam!”

And the nonprofit wants to continue its mission of providing recreational activities for people of all abilities by offering a new family camp program for “quaranteams” to participate in, said Andrea Stack, National Ability Center’s camp, community and education manager.

“These camps include cycling, archery, hiking and climbing that are paired with additional games and crafts that families or households — those who share the same personal bubbles and air — can do together,” Stack said. “We created these camp experiences when we realized that we can still serve families and follow social-distancing guidelines in a safe way.”

In addition, registration is open for individual archery, biking, equestrian and paddling programs without the additional games and crafts, she said.

Groups of up to 10 people can register for these camps in advance by calling 435-649-3991 or visiting disovernac.org, according to Stack.

“We ask that they do this at least a couple of days in advance,” she said. “Groups can register up to two weeks in advance on our website, and it’s always worth giving us a call to see what is available if you can’t see something you want.”

Each camp runs about 2 1/2 hours, depending on what the group wants, and the National Ability Center has set pandemic protocols to ensure participants’ safety, Stack said.

“We are following guidance from the CDC and local government to make sure everything is sanitized and cleaned between families and during the waiting periods between uses,” she said. “We also require people to wear masks or other face coverings over their noses and mouths, and ask that they maintain social distancing from staff.”

Participants should also bring plenty of water, snacks and lunches, Stack said.

Other policies and regulations are listed on the National Ability’s website, she said.

“We make sure we update things regularly, because guidelines and other things can change quickly,” Stack said.

Creating “quaranteam” camps meant a lot to the NAC staff, she said.

“Since isolation can be hard for everyone, I think it was important for us to show the community and our families that we are still there for them as we go through this period of uncertain times,” Stack said. “We know the power of getting outside and recreating and finding a moment of joy with your family, and we’re grateful to have this opportunity to offer these in a safe way.” While the summer and fall schedules have been set, NAC staff is working on winter programs, Stack said.