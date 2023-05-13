National Ability Center ready to throw a Barn Party

The National Ability Center will throw is 14th annual Barn Party fundraiser on June 3. The event will include family-friendly activities, dinner and live music.

Photo by Eileen Johnston

National Ability Center’s 2023 Barn Party When: 4-9 p.m., Saturday, June 3

Where: National Ability Center Ranch and Equestrian Center, 1000 Ability Way at Quinn’s Junction

Cost: $65 for adults; $30 for children ages 12 and younger; $2,000 for a VIP table of 10

Registration: discovernac.org/events/barn-party/

Web: discovernac.org

The National Ability Center invites members of the public to kick up their heels and join its annual Barn Party on June 3.

The event, a fundraiser for the adaptive recreational nonprofit’s equestrial program and celebration for staff, volunteers and program participants, will run from 4-9 p.m. at the NAC ranch and equestrian center, said Madison Lambdin, National Ability Center’s development and events manager.

“We will have a night of fun with dinner, live music, a mechanical bull, an auction and a saloon,” she said.

“If you register online, you won’t receive a printed ticket,” Lambdin said. “We’ll just have your names at the registration desk.”

The party starts with a stable of kid-friendly activities outside the equestrian center, before organizers ring the dinner bell at 6 p.m., according to Lambdin.

“We’re going to have a barbecue dinner, and a video presentation,” she said. “The video that will be shown right before the start of the auction will spotlight one of our program participants.”

The auction will feature 10 lots this year, and items include gift certificates as well as experiences donated by local businesses, according to Lambdin.

“These will all be super-fun and exciting things,” she said. “We’ll also have one silent auction that will be take place online.”

In addition to the auctions, the party this year will feature opportunity drawings, which was something the National Ability Center started last year, Lambdin said.

Some of the opportunity drawing experience include a horse package at the National Ability Center and a barbecue basket.

“We will sell opportunity drawing tickets for $20 each, and our plan is to pull the drawing winners at the end of the evening,” she said.

The National Ability Center’s 14th annual Barn Party will feature an auction and opportunity drawings. The money raised will benefit the adaptive recreational nonprofit’s equestrian programs.

Photo by Dave Obzansky

Live music will be performed by a roving singer songwriter Scott Foster, Lambdin said.

“He will move from outside to inside halfway through the event, so we’ll get to hear him twice,” she said.

All funds raised will benefit the NAC’s equestrian programming , as outlined on the National Ability website:

Adaptive Horseback Riding: In this program, that fosters riding skills, lessons are customized to every participant’s physical, cognitive and emotional needs. While focusing on the horse, participants may experience improvements in balance, coordination, social skills, self-confidence and more. The minimum age requirement is 4 years old for participants with disabilities, and age 8 for participants without disabilities. Maximum weight is 200 lbs.

In this program, that fosters riding skills, lessons are customized to every participant’s physical, cognitive and emotional needs. While focusing on the horse, participants may experience improvements in balance, coordination, social skills, self-confidence and more. The minimum age requirement is 4 years old for participants with disabilities, and age 8 for participants without disabilities. Maximum weight is 200 lbs. EAL — Equine Assisted Learning: Equine-assisted Learning is an experiential learning model incorporating horses and the equine environment to benefit participants. As prey animals, horses are aware of their environment and sensitive to human emotions. The NAC’s trained facilitators guide human/horse interactions to build skills such as self-awareness, communication, and improve interpersonal relationships. Minimum age requirements are the same for adaptive horseback riding.

Equine-assisted Learning is an experiential learning model incorporating horses and the equine environment to benefit participants. As prey animals, horses are aware of their environment and sensitive to human emotions. The NAC’s trained facilitators guide human/horse interactions to build skills such as self-awareness, communication, and improve interpersonal relationships. Minimum age requirements are the same for adaptive horseback riding. Summer camps Discovery Camps : Inclusive day camp experiences where campers explore a variety of summer recreation and camp activities from archery and paddle sports to arts and crafts and more. Crusaders and Adventurers : Camps for individuals with cognitive disabilities looking to explore a variety of summer activities including community field trips, outdoor sports, sensory and science projects and more. Overnight Camps: Camps for families, teens and young adults to experience independence and socialization with peers while exploring a variety of summer activities from high ropes courses to climbing, mountain biking and more. Sibling Camps: Siblings of all abilities have fun exploring a variety of summer activities including cycling, climbing, field games, water sports, and more. 1:1 Support Camps: Families can find a camp that meets their child’s specific needs.



“These programs help thousands of individuals,” Lambdin said. “Last year we provided 1,700 experiences and programs that were raised through the Barn Party. So that’s super exciting.”

Lambdin personally enjoys the summer camps.

“All the campers have a great time, and they are always looking forward to being there,” she said.

A family of one of the National Ability Center’s equestrian programs take time to talk about their experience during last year’s Barn Party fundraiser.

Dave Obzansky

The Barn Party is the lifeblood of these programs, because it takes more than $205,000 annually to feed, house and care for the horses, Lambdin said.

“Even if people can’t attend the event, they can still sponsor a horse and rider,” she said.

They can do so by visiting bit.ly/3MftLLH.

While the National Ability Center’s equestrian program has helped thousands of individuals over the past three decades, this year marks the 14th Barn Party fundraiser, said Lambdin, who has been part of the NAC family for a year and a half.

“We’re just rolling along,” she said. “The National Ability Center is truly an amazing place to be.”