National Ability Center urges adaptive adventurers to ‘Seek Your Summit’

Paralympian Orlando Perez takes to the slopes with the National Ability Center. A new program from the nonprofit called Seek Your Summit seeks to help other adaptive adventurers achieve their outdoor recreational goals.

Courtesy of the National Ability Center

The National Ability Center’s new Seek Your Summit program will help adaptive adventurers, athletes, veterans and active-duty military members and their families achieve their recreational goals.

The program, launched in November, is designed to provide these thrill-seekers up to $2,500 to help them pursue an outdoor recreational objective in the state of Utah, said Whitney Thompson, National Ability Center’s marketing director.

“Those objectives can be a first adaptive ascent to one of our mountain peaks, training for a competition, exploring a new destination or traveling to Utah to take part in our programs and events here at the National Ability Center,” Thompson said.

Applications can be filled out by visiting the National Ability Center’s website, discovernac.org , and the deadline is Jan. 31. The NAC will review applications on a rolling basis.

“The form asks what level of funding they are requesting, what their goals are and how they plan to carry out their goals,” Thompson said. “Once we select the grantees, we will follow up and dial in all the details of their adventure plans.”

Seek Your Summit is made possible by funding from the Utah Office of Tourism’s Forever Mighty initiative, a program that aims to promote the state, enrich communities and inspire travelers to preserve local natural wonders, according to its mission.

Applicants do need to meet some requirements in order to be approved, Thompson said.

“The objectives have to occur in the state of Utah, and they have to be aligned with NAC ethics and Forever Mighty ethics,” she said.

Applicants also need to be 18 years old and have active social media accounts, she said.

Selected participants will also act as ambassadors for the National Ability Center and promote the concept of adaptive adventuring in Utah, Thompson said.

“They will provide video, photography, blogging and social media that support these efforts,” she said.

In addition to helping adaptive adventurers attain their goals, Seek Your Summit will help the National Ability Center expand its adaptive recreational offerings, according to Thompson.

“We have a robust competition program for skiing, snowboard and mountain biking now, but we don’t have a program that supports sports that fall outside of that — rock climbing, rafting or even camping — in a progressive way,” she said. “Our mission is to empower people of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through sports, recreation and education. But we also have a vision of creating a global impact for individuals with disabilities.”

The Forever Mighty initiative is providing funding for 2022’s Seek Your Summit, but Thompson hopes the idea catches on and continues beyond next year.

“Over the years, the NAC has built what we call ‘The Adaptive Nation’ by bringing more and more people into celebrating different ways of getting outside and recreating together,” she said. “So it would be great to continue this program, but it depends on how the program goes, the demand and what people are able to achieve with the funding.”