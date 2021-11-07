National Ability Center will ‘Salute Your Heroes’ during an in-person ceremony on Nov. 11

National Ability Center will host its 2021 Salute Your Heroes event on Wednesday outside Miners Hospital at City Park.

The National Ability Center is taking cues from last year’s virtual Salute Your Heroes event, and giving it an in-person update.

Last year’s Veterans Day event, which was held online due to COVID-19 concerns, took the place of the recreational nonprofit’s long-standing luncheon that was held at the Grand America Hotel.

While there will still not be a luncheon this year, contest winners will be announced live after a short ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10, in the Field of Flags that will be set up in front of Miners Hospital, said Caitlin Bognaski, National Ability Center senior development manager.

The NAC accepted nominations of military heroes — active duty and veterans — through an online form that was available through Oct. 29 on the NAC website, Bognaski said.

“We have close to 60 nominations,” she said.

In order to choose three winners, National Ability Center teams carefully reviewed each nominee, Bognaski said.

“Everybody’s application is good for one reason or another, but I think the thing that has caught our eye are the people, active duty or retired, who are still serving their communities in some capacity,” she said.

Winners will receive a two-night, three-day stay for up to six people at the National Ability Center, according to Bognaski.

“The prize includes travel, lodging, food and recreational programs we will facilitate while they are here,” she said. “These programs are dependent on the season, and the times the winners decide to visit.”

Offering inclusive recreation is what the National Ability Center has done since it started 30 years ago with a $5,000 grant to fund ski lessons for veterans at Park City Mountain Resort.

Since then, the nonprofit’s reach has grown through year-round individual lessons, family camps and retreats and adventure programs that serve more than 1,500 veterans a year, and it has served individuals and families from all 50 states and 13 countries, Bognaski said.

“We know a lot of times it’s a challenge for people who have a disability or have family members who have disabilities to participate in outdoor recreation, so our goal is to provide experiences so they can all recreate together,” she said.

The idea to pick three winners is a carryover from last year’s contest, Bognaski said.

“We originally planned to pick two winners, but we couldn’t because there were so many great applicants,” she said. “So we ended up picking three.”

This year’s sponsors — Boeing, Eccles Foundation and Granger Foundation — are allowing the NAC to pick three winners again.

In addition to the small ceremony and winner announcement on Nov. 11, the National Ability Center will provide members of the public a chance to honor their own heroes, Bognaski said.

“The Field of Flags features 150 large American flags, but we also have smaller blue flags that people can write their heroes’ names on,” she said. “After they do that, they can plant these flags into the ground, and the Field of Flags will be up for a week.”

The Salute Your Heroes event is free and open to the public, Bognaski said.

“We would love to have community members join us, whether or not they have any military affiliation,” she said.