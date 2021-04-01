National Ability Center’s new CEO looks to maintain quality and expand nonprofit’s programming

National Ability Center recently announced Dan Glasser as its new CEO. Glasser replaces Kevin Stickelman, who departed last year.

Courtesy of the National Ability Center

Dan Glasser says his family gives him a unique insight as he takes on a new role as the National Ability Center’s CEO.

His wife, Melissa Glasser, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 34 years ago, and his son, Jackson Glasser, was diagnosed with autism in 2010.

“There was no other organization in town that I know of, that I have more aligned passion with what it does and its mission,” Dan Glasser said. “The NAC’s culture has imbued the community, and vice versa, which has created an environment that’s great for my wife and son. This community is very active. It has tremendous resources around physical support and physical therapy.”

Glasser actually took the NAC into consideration when he and his family searched for a place to live after deciding to leave Los Angeles last year.

“In our process of finding a place to relocate to, we had looked at many cities all over the country,” Glasser said. “Park City stood out, partly because I believe the NAC, coupled with the outdoors being such a big part of the community, have had a cultural effect on the community. There is more acceptance and the embracing of people with different abilities and backgrounds.”

So, when the opportunity to lead the nonprofit arose when former CEO Kevin Stickelman departed, Glasser applied for the job.

Glasser comes to the NAC with more than 20 years of experience in the media and technology fields.

He is the founder of a firm called Brigitine Holdings and co-founder of Waltz, a mobile security management application. And he also has experience streamlining operations and develop revenue strategies for other companies.

“I have traveled around the world with jobs in technology and entertainment, and I’ve operated on the East Coast and West Coast and North and South,” he said. “So, I’m at the time of my life where I want to settle into and invest into a community.”

Glasser’s experience will factor in to how he will manage the organization and work with his teams, he said.

“I would define success as maintaining the quality of what we do, and expanding the services to as many people as possible — veterans, young people, families — while ensuring my employees, staff and volunteers are happy and being rewarded,” he said.

Glasser said he will keep a close eye on how the NAC approaches what it does for the participants, participants’ families and how the staff — which includes instructors and volunteers — feel.

“I come to an organization with an exceptional staff and a very experienced executive team,” he said. “They’ve gone through an incredibly challenging year with COVID and did it with great success, even though we shut down and didn’t have programs for a couple of months. I’m very fortunate to come to this organization in the state that it is.”

In addition, Glasser will examine what drives NAC donors.

“I want to see what makes them want to be committed to continue their great support and services,” he said. “NAC is a critical part of the community. With that comes volunteer opportunities and the need for donors to support the organization.”

Glasser likes to look at the NAC, which serves individuals and families from all 50 states and 13 countries, as a facilitator of self care.

“I’ve been involved with hospitals my whole career, and as much as doctors are great at healing the body, I look at an organization like the NAC as being amazing at healing and supporting the soul,” he said. “That feeling you get when you’re going down the mountain — whether on one ski, two skis or a sled ski — is inspiring, empowering and opens up tremendous opportunities.”

That feeling also pertains to mountain biking, river rafting, horseback riding and other activities provided by the NAC, he said.

“It’s all those places where people can feel that moment that opens possibilities for people who, at first, didn’t believe that feeling was there,” he said. “It also enforces what some people had already known to be true. And we’re helping them on that journey.”