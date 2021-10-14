National Charity League Summit County Chapter kicks off its annual membership drive

The Summit County Chapter of the National Charity League's annual membership drive is open. The philanthropic nonprofit is seeking women whose daughters are in grades six through nine.

Courtesy of the Summit County Chapter of the National Charity League

The Summit County Chapter of the National Charity League has launched its 2021-22 membership drive and is seeking women whose daughters are in grades six through nine.

Applicants can contact the nonprofit through its website, nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/summitcounty, or by emailing membershipsummitcounty@nclonline.org , according to a press release.

“As a relatively young NCL chapter, we’re excited for the opportunity to welcome new mothers and daughters into our chapter as we expand our reach and continue to create life-long philanthropists who graciously serve the community,” said Summit County Chapter President Brenda Moss in the release.

The National Charity League is an organization of mothers and daughters who practice philanthropy to promote human welfare, according to its website, nationalcharityleague.org.

It’s vision, “connecting hearts, hands and minds so that every community thrives,” is carried out by fostering the relationships between mothers and daughters through a commitment to philanthropy, culture and leadership, according to its mission statement.

Mothers and daughters volunteer nearly three million hours with more than 6,000 charities in the United States each year, its website says.

It’s core values include:

• Honoring the mother-daughter bond by learning and growing together

• Empowering women with the skills and confidence to lead

• Nurturing through mentorship

• Inspiring a legacy of social awareness and compassion

• Providing depth of support in local communities

• Integrity and excellence in all actions

The Summit County Chapter, which is the second chapter in Utah, was established in 2013 to serve Summit and Wasatch counties, and, until its membership reached 50 in 2016, was originally marked off as an expansion chapter, according to the Summit County chapter website, nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/summitcounty.

The Summit County Chapter membership now totals 140 members who reside in Summit and Wasatch counties, according to the release.

Its mother and daughter teams volunteered for a record number of hours in the 2020-21 year, for such organizations as the Christian Center of Park City, EATS, Little Miracles, National Ability Center, Nuzzles & Co., Park City Summit County Arts Council, Peace House, People’s Health Clinic, Recycle Utah, Summit County Children’s Justice Center, Swaner Eco Center and Youth Resource Center, the release said.

Teams helped these organizations’ various programs including the Christian Center’s Back 2 School Basics, invasive weed removal on the Swaner Preserve, serving meals at the Youth Resource Center, cleaning up trash with Recycle Utah, hosting a kiosk at the National Ability Center’s Summit Challenge bike race and helping Operation Gratitude craft bracelets for service men and women, according to the release.