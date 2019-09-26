National Oil and Acrylic Painter Society selects Park City gallery for 2019 exhibit

A flock of artists will converge on Park City when the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society opens its 2019 Best of America Exhibit on Friday at Montgomery-Lee Fine Art.

The gallery will showcase 124 paintings from artists from the United States, Canada and Malaysia, said Patricia Tribastone, the society’s vice president of operations.

This year’s exhibit, which will show through Oct. 27, also features a work by Tribastone, as well as works by Utah painters Elizabeth Robbins, Katie Liddiard, McGarren Flack and Michal Aitken, she said.

An anonymous jury of five of the society’s master and signature painters selected the works out of nearly 900 that were submitted this year, according to Tribastone.

“The jurists themselves don’t know who the other jurists are, and the jurying is done online,” Tribastone said.

Jury members are provided with the art, and they aren’t given any additional information about who the artists are, or where the artists live, she said.“The jury looks for quality, composition, color and value structure, all the fundamentals,” Tribastone said. “They also look at how a painting will strike them as a whole.”

Each juror judges the paintings on a scale from 1 to 7, and the highest-scoring paintings get into the show, she said.

The society selected Montgomery-Lee Fine Art as this year’s venue because it hosted the 18th American Impressionists Society National Juried Competition in 2017, Tribastone said.

“Several of our board members are in that organization, and they had a good experience at the gallery,” she said. “So when we were deciding where to hold our exhibit, Montgomery-Lee came up and we decided that Park City would be a good candidate for the show.”

In addition to the exhibit opening, Jian Wu, one of the society’s master artists, will award the winners of Best of Show at a luncheon Friday afternoon at Montgomery-Lee, Tribastone said.

In addition to the award ceremony, the luncheon will include a presentation by Joshua Rose, editor of American Art Collector Magazine.

“Then we’ll have another discussion about framing by Michael Graham of Masterworks Frames, before the exhibit opening that night,” Tribastone said.

Some members of the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society have already arrived in Park City, and will participate in various art events, including a three-day workshop of painting expressive portraits with Wu, Tribastone said.

“We are also planning a plein air art competition on Wednesday and Thursday,” she said. “A Utah-based landscape artist, Shanna Kunz, will direct us to spots to paint.”

Kunz will also do a painting demonstration Friday morning at Montgomery-Lee, Tribastone said.

Painting demonstrations will also extend into Saturday.

“Elizabeth Robbins, one of the exhibit’s artists from Utah, will do a still-life demonstration in the morning, and then Jian Wu will do a portrait demonstration for our closing event in the afternoon,” Tribastone said.

The exhibit, workshops and demonstrations are all part of the society’s goal of promoting and supporting oil and acrylic painters, she said.

“The goal of what we do is to encourage both professional and emerging artists,” she said.

In addition to the workshops and demonstrations, the society, which was founded in 1991, hosts two gallery shows and two online shows per year, according to Tribastone.

“We showcase some of the highest quality work that is being created today,” she said. “One of the drivers for our society is that there are very good artists who aren’t able to show their works in galleries for one reason or another, so we want to give these artists opportunity for exposure.”

The society does this by giving artists opportunities to exhibit for the first time and helping them navigate through their careers, Tribastone said.

“It’s a joy to see these first-time artists get into the show,” she said. “That’s one of the most gratifying things about being part of this organization.”

Tribastone, a self-taught oil painter, said she enjoys meeting these artists.

“It has been such a pleasure to travel around the world to different exhibitions and seeing these artists works in person and then seeing my work next to theirs,” she said. “When that happens, I can see my own artistic growth, and that helps me to understand where I personally need to improve.”

Tribastone, who has visited Utah before for a painting workshop, said she is looking forward to her return to the Beehive State.

“When I first visited, II was overcome with the beauty of the state,” she said. “I’m from the East Coast, and we think of Utah as being dry and arid. But when I got there, the mountains and colors were so beautiful.”