Neil King Jr. comes to Park City to discuss his ‘American Ramble’￼

Author Neil King When: 6 p.m.,. Monday, May 22

Where: The Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd.

Cost: Free

Registration: bit.ly/3pNCBrl

Web: thesummitcountylibrary.org/ and harpercollins.com/blogs/authors/neil-king-85565

Author Neil King Jr. takes a break at Valley Forge, while on a 330-mile walk from his home in Washington, D.C., to New York City. King’s book, “American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal,” is a memoir of his excursion, and he will be in Park City on May 22 for an author event at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Brach.

Courtesy of Neil King Jr.

Neil King Jr., a former national political reporter and editor for the Wall Street Journal, decided to take a 330-mile trek from his home in Washington, D.C., to the Ramble, a confluence of roads and paths that meet in New York City’s Central Park.

Along the way, King recorded his thoughts and emailed daily accounts to friends and families of his journey that passed by and even through some of the United States’ historic Meccas including the Mason Dixon Line, Valley Forge and the New York Harbor.

King, who was involved with the coverage of 9/11 that won the Wall Street Journal a Pulitzer Prize, had tossed the idea for “American Ramble,” which was published in March, around his brain for a few years.

There is almost like a geological wearing away of things in our understanding of our past that is similar to what happens with mountains and reformulated rivers.” Neil King Jr., author

“It was almost almost as a joke or a challenge to myself,” he said. “I wondered what would happen if I just walked out of my door, which is nine blocks away from the U.S. Capitol, and just found the most logical way as a pedestrian to get to New York City. I wondered what the experience of a pedestrian would be like along that intensely crowded corridor.”

After a battle with cancer and seeing the world slowly emerge from the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, King decided to take the walk.

“I decided to carve out basically a month’s time to do a more roundabout and a much more meaningful path that would go where the stories and history of the United States were,” he said. “I created a path that was designed to go to where things were of most interest to me, while not necessarily taking huge detours.”

King began his walk on March 29, 2021.

“Coming out of my illness, and coming out of our international illness, put the walk into a somewhat sharper focus,” he said. “It gave me so much more to think about.”

Other events such as the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests, along with the tearing down of Confederate statues and the Jan. 6, 2020, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, also affected King’s thoughts during the walk.

“I started to think about what we were all about as a country, and what our history was,” he said. “I began asking myself whether we were a good place or a bad place.”

King would rummage through those questions more while he visited significant historic sites such as Valley Forge.

“If you know your history, Valley Forge was the place where the Continental Army spent a particularly rough winter in the early days of the Revolutionary War, and (no one) was sure whether the army was going to come out of it intact,” he said. “What is interesting to me is that it took us about a century to kind of actively care about that winter enough to start memorializing it. And that was one example and a good lesson of how we now remember and reappraise or intentionally decide to forget or push aside our history.”

King believes no matter how far back in the past an event has occurred, nothing is ever fixed or fully understood or agreed upon.

“There is almost like a geological wearing away of things in our understanding of our past that is similar to what happens with mountains and reformulated rivers,” he said. “That, I think, is a healthy way to look at it, considering there are a lot of people now who want to force some of their own doctored version of events that have happened in our country.”

Another topic King kept thinking about: Who should be memorialized in statues or other historic markers.

“In my book, I wanted to go out of my way to acknowledge people who have seemed to have been forgotten, but deserve a lot more attention,” he said.

King finished his walk in 26 days.

“There were times when I would spend up to two nights in the same town, so I wasn’t walking every day,” he said. “There were days when I would walk 24 miles. There were other days when I would walk seven or eight.”

Every night King would compile and load up written and audio notes and other thoughts and impressions he recorded on his iPhone onto his laptop.

“I would assemble everything into a litter and email that off to a list of ever-enlarging email recipients,” he said. “The list started out with about 250 and ended up with more than 500. And those emails became the backbone of the book.”

The idea to end his walk at the Ramble was planned and significant, according to King.

“People who live in Park City and other places that have a huge amount of open space might not fully understand the miracle that is Central Park,” he said. “Central Park is built in the middle of one of the most crowded places in the world, and it is not just the lungs, but the soul of Manhattan.”

King recognized the brilliance of the park’s designers, Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, because the Ramble is an “intentional wilderness.”

“You come into it to feel dislocated and discombobulated and even a little lost,” he said. “I’ve always loved that aspect, and I figured that would be a fun idea, to take my long ramble to the Central Park Ramble.”

King is pleased with his work in “American Ramble,” which is available for check out at the Summit County Library and purchase from Dolly’s Bookstore.

“It was a very emotional and personal story that I put a lot of heart into,” he said. “It was an incredible stretch of time, and I urge others to find something similar to do on their own.”

The book, which will also be available for purchase at King’s presentation, has given the author a chance to visit other places in the United States and urge audiences to give a sort of “devotional aspect” to the country’s history.

“I was just in Colorado, and then I went to Santa Fe, New Mexico, and now I’m in San Francisco,” he said. “Next I’ll be coming to Park City on the way back East.”

In the meanwhile, King is thinking about his next project.

“I’m pretty sure it will be a little different than walking out my door, but it will still be about interpreting our past and present, for that matter, from the ground level in a slow and deliberate way,” he said. “I think there is a lot of merit in seeing what we’ve done to the land historically and what stories can be told by looking at things with a certain amount of scholarly, historic research.”