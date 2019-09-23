Network’s fundraiser celebrates women business owners

• 7 a.m. — Optional yoga led by Athleta ambassador Ashley Battersby of State of Mind Studio (Mats and blocks will be provided)

Kathleen Barlow, executive director of the Park City Women’s Business Network, says the 2019 Women’s Celebration is a “game changer.”

The event, which is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, at Park City Mountain Resort’s Legacy Lodge, isn’t a typical fundraiser and luncheon, she said.

“The mission has evolved from just networking into authentically connecting a group of women before we bring in the business aspect,” Barlow said. “The days of the traditional networking group, I believe, are not as interesting to us. We want to know who we’re doing business with. We want to meet women at our own level and connect with them before we do business, because it’s easy to do business with people you already know and connect with.”

The celebration is an all-day conference that starts with an optional hourlong yoga session at 7 a.m. (See accompanying schedule).

After yoga, the main floor will open for a women-owned businesses marketplace that will showcase 30 businesses, according to Barlow.

“We will then attend a panel discussion about inspiration, and make some announcements about the network,” she said. “We will be inspired by others, while we connect with each other.”

After lunch, the conference will peak with a keynote speech by former Park City resident Stacy Dymalski, Barlow said.

Dymaski is an award-winning speaker, and she is the author of “The Memoir Midwife: Nine Steps to Self-Publishing Your Book” and “Confessions of a Band Geek Mom.”

She is also a comedian, and her one-woman comedy show, “A Bit Much: The Memoir Midwife,” made two successful runs in Los Angeles early this year.

“I think it’s good for all of us to hear inspirational stories from someone we know, and does she have some great stories,” Barlow said.

Dymalski said her speech is titled “Authenticity Is the New Black, Because It Looks Great on Everybody.”

“It’s about the pros and cons about being authentic, and I will use little pieces from my comedy show that directly applies to the conference’s topic, which is about empowerment among other things,” she said.

“A Bit Much” was a retelling of thought-provoking events from Dymalski’s life.

“My whole life, even when I was a kid, I have had people, even teachers, tell me that I needed to sit down and be quiet because I was ‘a bit much,’” she said. “I used to try to tone it down, but I wasn’t really sure what people were talking about. So the show is basically me saying, ‘Screw it. I’m just going to step into me being a bit much, because trying to be something other than who I am just didn’t work out.’”

Some of the situations Dymalski will relate happened while she was a comedian in her 20s.

“I remember one night, right before I went on stage, a male comedian came up to me and said, ‘You know women aren’t funny, right? Have a good set,’” she said. “I also had a booking agent tell me they could get more bookings if I got a boob job, and I said, ‘No. I’m the one, not my breasts, who are telling the jokes.’”

Those experiences, which Dymalski remembered while filling out a poll by the Writers Guild of America, prompted her to learn more about herself.

“It’s interesting, because it really showed me what I thought was acceptable versus what should be acceptable,” she said. “So, I want to talk about what I went through, so the women who come after me don’t have to deal with it.”

Dymaski, who moved to Los Angeles nearly three years ago, said she is looking forward to being part of the PCWBN’s celebration.

“I’ve attended the luncheon a long time ago, and I have always wanted to speak at the event,” she said. “So, this is going to be great.”

The 2019 Women’s Celebration also raises funds for scholarships that will be offered to girls in Park City High School’s class of 2020.

The importance of offering these scholarships is twofold, Barlow said, because it shows pure support from older women of girls, and, secondly, some of them could not go to college without the scholarship, she said.

The scholarships are awarded with respect to merit and, importantly, financial need.

“There is a misconception that people who live in Park City don’t need financial help, but they do,” she said. “The college tuition for some of these girls is $4,000 to $5,000 a year, and if we can give them $2,500, it’s a huge deal.”

It’s also a huge deal for Barlow and her leadership team of 12 to organize the conference.

“It’s all about having a space where women can unplug from their lives, get together and spend a day hanging out with other women,” she said. “There’s a special energy that happens.”