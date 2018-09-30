New Alpine Distilling gin lifts St. Regis Deer Valley’s spirits

The spirits were high at St. Regis Deer Valley.

The five time Diamond Award-winning hotel partnered with Alpine Distilling, deemed Utah Distillery of the 2018 by the New York International Spirits Competition, and unveiled the St. Regis Barrel Select Gin during a private gathering Thursday night.

The event served as a kick off to an ongoing celebration that introduces the liquor to the community, said Brandon Hendricks, director of sales and marketing at St. Regis Deer Valley.

"During the next few Thursdays, we will do some specials in the bar for the public to try the gin," he said.

St. Regis and Alpine Distilling was a perfect pairing, Hendricks said.

"We've had a relationship with Alpine for a few years and serve their spirits in our cocktails," Hendricks said. "But we wanted to do something extra special and provide our guests who come from all over the world something they can only get at this hotel. And I love gin."

The gin was created by Sara Sergent, who, along with her husband Rob, a fourth-generation distiller, started Alpine Distilling in 2011 after moving from Kentucky to the Wasatch Back.

"I had made a gin in Scotland, but I wanted to do it here in Park City and I wanted to make it with only women," Sergent said.

Sergent had been working on a new recipe and the topic came up over a night out she and Rob were enjoying with Hendricks and his wife, Robbi.

"A few months later, I crafted the gin, and I asked Brandon if he and his team would like to come to the distillery for a tour and tasting," Sergent said.

The team included St. Regis Deer Valley Executive Chef Rachel Wiener, who suggested barrel aging the gin, which is made with Croatian juniper berries, Egyptian coriander seeds, Guatemalan cardamom, French Angelica root, Moroccan orris root, American lemon peel, Chinese licorice root and coffee beans from Brazil and Nicaragua All of the ingredients were supplied from local female business owners in Utah.

Sergent worked with other women — Daisy Fair from Copper Moose Farms, Claudia McMillen from Hugo Coffee, and Ariel Vernell from Uinta Coffee — to source the ingredients.

The gin is aged in new American oak barrels from Missouri with reverse-osmosis deionized water.

"I crafted the recipe of what botanicals can go with each other, and each of the botanicals get their time to soak," Sergent said. "The coffee is put in cheese cloth and put into the mash for only a short time before it goes into the still."

Cortney Johanson, who owns 350 Main and The Spur Bar and Grill, was a consultant.

"She was really good with letting me know what was drinkable," Sergent said with a laugh. "I wanted to make a drinkable gin that was different than anything that I've ever tasted."

Rob Sergent revelled in watching his wife create her own liquor.

"I had very little action with this, and that's what made this exciting for me," he said. "Every aspect of this product is so deliberate. To watch my wife go through the process was such a joyful experience."

In August, the women of St. Regis and Alpine got together to distill, bottle, label, cork and seal the gin, Sara Sergent said.

She said the gin's bottle was carefully considered."It is a custom bottle made by Tricorbraun, one of the world's best glass companies, and it's in the shape of Utah's state flower, the Sego Lily," Sergent said. "This is one of the company's most prestigious and heaviest bottle to date."

The St. Regis Barrel Select Gin continues Sergent's love for the liquor.

"The first gin I made was called the Piratess O'Malley," she said. "I have lineage to the Piratess Grace O'Malley, and my grandmother, who loved gin, used to talk about it. So when my grandmother passed, I made a gin because I knew she'd get a kick out of that."