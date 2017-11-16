New book is told through the eyes of a faithful dog

When longtime Park City resident Tyler Turkington passed away on the Flathead River near Polebridge, Montana, in 2015, he left behind his parents,Brent and Debby, and two brothers Barrett and Lucas. He also left behind his best friend, a pitbull named Chaka.

The Chaka passed away last February, Debby Turkington decided to record her happy memories of Tyler's beloved pitbull.

"When Chaka passed away it was like a last door closed for me," Turkington told The Park Record. "So I began writing some of the fun things they had done."

Those memories, which Turkington initially jotted down on scraps of paper, eventually became a book titled "The Adventures of Chakadog and His Human" that was published by BlueFox Press a few weeks ago.

Turkington will do her first book signing from 2-5 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Twisted Fern Restaurant, 1300 Snow Creek Drive, suite RS.

The restaurant is owned by Adam Ross, who was Tyler's best human friend, Turkington said.

"Adam and Tyler were worked at restaurants together and had known each other for a long time," Turkington said. "It seemed like a good fit to see if we cod do a book signing there." Adam's wife Meisha Ross, said they are honored to host the book signing.

"When the story came out and Debby wanted to do a signing event, Adam was honored to offer our location to do it," Ross said.

In addition to the book signing, the evening will feature a silent auction and an appearance by an avalanche rescue dog from Deer Valley.

Proceeds from the auction and book sales will benefit Wasatch Backcountry Rescue, Turkington said.

"I'm very excited and nervous for the book signing, because I've never done anything like this," she said.

Turkington was surprised how quickly her writings became a book.

"The writing was easy," she confessed. "Once I started, it kind of flowed."

The biggest challenge was covering the memories Turkington wanted to convey.

"I tried to make the book as interesting as possible, without going into too much detail," she said. "It has helped me therapeutically in a way that nothing else has. I feel a little more at peace."

Turkington also wanted to show people that pitbulls are gentle dogs.

"I know many people fear pitbulls, and I think people misunderstand them," she said. "And I think that has to do with how he was raised."

Turkington said Chaka didn't know how to be ferocious.

"He and Tyler did everything together," she said. "Tyler told him all of his secrets. In fact, Chaka could walk into a room full of people or dogs and just fit right in."

Turkington said the idea of Chaka and Tyler being back together puts her at peace.

"People lose their pets all the time, usually way too soon, but pets don't lose their people often," she said. "That's what I was trying to get across in the book."

When the book was finished, Turkington contacted Jessie Shepherd at BlueFox Press.

"Her in-laws live in Park City and they took the book on," Turkington said.

Author Debby Turkington will do a book signing of "The Story of Chakadog and His Human," from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Twisted Fern restaurant, 1300 Snow Creek Drive, Suite RS. For information, visit http://www.facebook.com/events/163133227618129.