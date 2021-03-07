New pizzeria offers build-your-own pies on Coalville’s Main Street

Anne B. Carothers Woodward uses a brush to coat the crust of a pizza in garlic butter while preparing lunch at her new restaurant, Annie B.'s Pizzeria, which opened in Coalville two weeks ago.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Anne Brandon Carothers Woodward’s Italian-flavored dream is coming true.

Woodward, along with her husband Whitney Woodward, opened Annie B’s Pizzeria two weeks ago in Coalville.

The restaurant, located at 38 S. Main St., is currently serving takeout orders of handmade pizzas, salads and chicken wings from 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, Anne Woodward said.

“Although we’re working on a limited menu right now, we wanted to offer really good-quality, small-menu pizzas,” she said. “We have these wonderful ingredients, and we are having our patrons build their own for now. But we do plan on making specialty pizzas in the near future.”

Pizza ingredients include an array of meats, including meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Canadian bacon, ham and grilled chicken breast.

“We hand make our meatballs and sausages, and slice the pepperoni to order,” Woodward said.

The salads include classic Caesar, a mixed green and cured-meat chopped salad and traditional garden salad, and the dressings — ranch, sriracha, bleu cheese, house vinaigrette and balsamic vinaigrette — are also made in house, she said.

Woodward leaves the chicken wings, which come in plain, buffalo, spicy buffalo and spicy barbecue flavors, to her husband.

“He prides himself on his wings,” she said. “We also offer a Thai wing that isn’t on the menu, but people can order it as well.”

Topping off the menu are the garlic and cheesy garlic breads.

“We’ve been sampling and trying out all of our ingredients for the past few months,” Woodward said. “And sometimes that proved to be fun and frustrating.”

Anne B. Carothers Woodward flours a ball of pizza dough as she prepares a pizza at Annie B.'s Pizzeria. Woodward says it itook two months to perfect the dough for her pizzas.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The pizza dough took two months to perfect, and the pizza sauce, which is a house-made red sauce, took one month to get right, she said.

“We thought we had things ready a month ago, but when we bulked things up, the science of cooking changed the flavors completely,” she said with a laugh. “So we had to go back to square one and tweak things.”

Woodward’s foray into the culinary world began when she moved to Park City more than 20 years ago.

“I came to Park City to be a ski bum and fell in love with it,” she said. “I had a sociology degree from Ohio Wesleyan University (in Delaware, Ohio) and didn’t want to do that, because I loved cooking.”

Although Woodward had never worked in a restaurant, a friend suggested she give it a try.

“No one hired me, because I didn’t have any experience,” she said. “So I went to culinary school.”

Woodward, who was 27 at the time, enrolled in the New England Culinary Institute in Vermont, and moved in with her parents’ home in Massachusetts, which was only a 45-minute drive away.

“All the kids in my classes were so much younger than me, so I felt like a mom, even though I was 27,” she said, laughing. “But I loved it. It was a lot of hard work and long hours on my feet, but I was ready for it. I’m a little hyperactive, so if I was at a desk, I would probably fall asleep.”

Anne B. Carothers Woodward checks on one of her hand-made pizzas in her kitchen at Annie B.’s Pizzeria. Woodward, who attended New England Culinary Institute in Vermont, is in love with Italian cuisine.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

After completing culinary school, Woodward moved back to Park City and worked in the local restaurant scene, including at Golderner Hirsch Inn and Vinto Pizzeria.

“I also did some catering for a few years as well, and I fell in love with Italian food,” she said.

Woodward met her husband four years ago, while working at Vinto.

“Whitney was at the Mustang Restaurant across the sidewalk, and one of our friends introduced us,” she said.

From that time forward, the couple began making plans to open their own restaurant.

“We wanted to start out simple, especially because of COVID-19,” Woodward said.

The two also knew they wanted to offer pizzas that were a little thicker than the New York style, known for being thin and wide sliced, she said.

Whitney and Anne B. Carothers Woodward, owners of Annie B.'s Pizzeria in Coalville, met four years ago when Anne worked at Vinto Pizzeria and Whitney worked at Mustang Restaurant.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Woodward is also grateful for the community’s support these past two weeks.

“Coalville has been great to us,” she said. “It’s got that small-town flair and people can just come in, place and order, go shopping and come get it when their orders are ready.”