New title ‘Killing Theodore’ breathes new life in Ted Bundy documentary

Celene Beth Calderon’s Ted Bundy documentary series “Theodore” has a new title: “Killing Theodore.”

The name change, which was proposed by producer Timothy John Psarras, symbolizes the killing the myth and the legend behind one of the United States’ most notorious serial killers, and is countering the “Bundy Mania” that has grown over the past couple of years, according to Calderon.

“Because of other documentaries and a feature film that starred Zach Efron, Ted Bundy is now a sex symbol and icon, and that’s what has been perpetuated over the past couple of years,” the filmmaker said. “So in addition to changing our title, we feel it’s our time to take some steps and look at how we can shape this narrative and give it back to modern day society and the victims.”

Spotlighting the victims’ plight has always been one of the goals for the series, which Calderon and Psarras started making in 2017.

“Originally it was going to be about Ted Bundy and his victims,” she said. “After we did some initial interviews with survivors and victims’ families, we decided it needed to be about the victims.”

The project is undergoing a slight shift during the COVID-19 pandemic, Calderon said.

“While we’re stuck at home, we’re revamping every episode to how we really want them to be,” she said. “So when we can go out, we plan to do some follow ups with prior interviewees.”

The series will also include some insight by Calderon and Psarras.

“We plan to talk about our journey, and give the audience a glimpse of how we have changed as people while working on this thing,” Calderon said.

One change for Calderon is her increased advocacy work for battered women.

“This all started because of the work I was doing on this project,” she said.

Another change was reexamining the series’ tie-in merchandise, which included T-shirts that were sold to help raise funds for the filming.

“What has happened over the past couple of years is the rise of ‘murder-bilia,’ including Ted Bundy Christmas wrapping paper that was available over the holidays,” Calderon said. “That really made us step back and decide to discontinue our T-shirts. We need to have the last say in this.”

The last say may take longer than anticipated, because the production is in legal limbo, according to the filmmaker.

Burning Wheel Productions, the company that Calderon and Psarras signed with in 2018, has left the project, Calderon said.

“When we signed, they gave us some money upfront to interview individuals, which was great,” she said. “Once we started post-production, the money stopped coming, which hit our production team in Burbank with no payments.”

A few months later, Calderon found out Burning Wheel signed on with another company, which further complicated things.

“I began getting messages from other companies, including one form Toronto, which I met with last summer, but that deal fell through last winter because the U.K. company wouldn’t release us from the contract,” she said. “So at this point we’re doing everything we can to get released from the contract.”