New York Times Best-selling Author John Branch returns to Park City￼

John Branch, winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Writing, will speak at this year’s Friends of the Park City Library author luncheon, scheduled for Oct. 19. Branch’s new book, “Sidecountry: Tales of Death and Life from the Back Roads of Sports,” is a compilation of his favorite articles. The author luncheon is the first in-person luncheon since 2019.

Courtesy of the Friends of the Park City Library

Book lovers can celebrate because the Friends of the Park City Library is bringing back its in-person author luncheon.

After a three-year hiatus, the luncheon returns to the Silver Lake Lodge at Deer Valley, and will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, said Friends of the Park City Library volunteer Araby Leary.

“This will be a way for us to welcome everybody back into the fold, again,” she said. “Going back to Deer Valley is huge for us. We’re excited to go back there, and there’s plenty of free parking.”

This year’s speaker is Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times sports writer John Branch, author of “Sidecountry: Tales of Death and Life from the Back Roads of Sports.” The book, published in 2021, is a collection of 20 of Branch’s favorite works about winners, losers, climbers, runners, hunters, and racers, that have been published in the newspaper.

One of the stories, “Snow Fall: The Avalanche at Tunnel Creek,” which recounts a 2012 winter disaster that claimed the lives of three skiers in Washington’s Cascade Mountains, won Branch the 2013 Pulitzer Prize in Feature Writing , Araby said.

Branch was out of the country, and couldn’t schedule an interview with The Park Record this year.

“I just read that one,” she said. “He had interviewed the survivors, and it made me cry,” she said.

The luncheon will start at 11 a.m. with a social hour, according to Araby.

“People will get to mingle,” she said. “Dolly’s Bookstore will be there selling John’s new book, so they can buy it there if they want.”

After the social hour, attendees will enjoy a buffet lunch and a presentation by Branch.

“Following the talk, John will sign his books,” Araby said.

Unlike other events hosted by the Friends of the Park City Library, the author luncheon is not a fundraiser nor a way to recruit new members to the nonprofit that raises funds for the library, according to Araby.

“The luncheon is for the community, and it’s our way of showing appreciation for the support everyone has given us throughout the year,” she said. “We are looking forward to getting people excited for these types of presentations again and getting new people involved.”

The last Friends of the Park City Library in-person author’s luncheon was held in 2019. It featured Reimagine Western Landscapes Initiative Director Leslie Miller, one of the editors of “Reimagining at Place for the Wild,” a compilation of stories about encounters with wildlife of the American West and essays about these animals’ place in the West.

Coincidentally, 2019 was the last time Branch was in Park City.

“He talked about his book “The Last Cowboys” in a presentation sponsored by the library and Parkite Rebecca Marriott Champion.

“The Last Cowboys” is a book that spotlights the Wright family who live near Hurricane by Zion National Park. Led by Bill and Evelyn Wright, the family — which features 13 children and more than 37 grandchildren — busies itself with cattle running while the five older boys compete in the rodeo circuit.

“Everyone loved his talk, and they liked that he was so approachable,” Araby said.

Branch was one of a few authors that expressed interest in giving a talk during this year’s authors luncheon, Araby said.

“Everyone seems to want to come to Park City and visit this library,” she said. “I think authors are drawn to it, because it shows the work the Friends of the Park City Library does in supporting not only the library but literacy.”