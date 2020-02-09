Newcomers Club celebrates Mardi Gras

The Newcomers Club of Greater Park City wants locals and their friends to polish up their beads when it throws its second annual Mardi Gras Gala on Feb. 15, at Temple Har Shalom.

The party isn’t a fundraiser. It’s a way for the not-for-profit social club to bring its members and guests together in one celebration, said Araby Leary, who is the club’s co-president with Carol Haselton.

“Within the club we usually have various activities like hiking, biking and fine dining, that appeal to different people are in the club, so the Mardi Gras Gala is a way for us to all celebrate something together,” Leary said. “Last year’s went really well, and we ended up having a conga line through the tables. So we decided to throw another party this year.”

The cost for tickets is $65, and registration is open until Monday. Reservations can be made by visiting parkcitynewcomers.org, or people can write a check made out to Newcomers, and send it to Kathie LaLonde, 6641 N. 2200 West, D-107, Park City, Utah, 84098.

Leary wanted to also make it clear that the name of the club is a misnomer.

“It’s not just for people who recently moved to Park City,” she said. “The club is open to longtime residents. I know people who have joined the club after living here for 15 or 20 years.”

The night, which is for ages 21 and older, will include a Mardi Gras buffet with jambalaya, salmon and salad, catered by Fat Boys. The price also includes two drink tickets.

Wine will also be available to purchase by the glass, Leary said.

“We’ll be sure to put the hot sauce on the side for those who don’t like spicy food,” she said.

The evening’s entertainment will include swing dance lessons by Martin Skupinski and Jeremy Wengreen from Ballroom Utah, and live music by Take 5 Jazz Band.

“Even if you can’t dance, the teachers make it easy and comfortable to learn,” Leary said. “They came up last year, and I told them I couldn’t dance, and they just told us what to do and we had a ball.”

The gala will also feature a costume contest, something that was missing from last year’s party, according to Leary.

“Mardi Gras colors are green, gold and purple, and I just wore a basic black dress with a purple feather boa and mask, which was fine,” she said. “Others, however, went berserk and arrived with capes with glitter on them and feathers and things like that. One fellow even came dressed up as a Day of the Dead skeleton. He would have won if we had prizes last year.”

This year the prizes will include Best Costume for men and women, Best Mask and the Best Dancer, Leary said.

The prize will be a framed picture that commemorates this year’s party, she said.

“We will have a photographer there who will take photos and then we’ll frame the photos so they will be available the next day to keep forever.” she said.