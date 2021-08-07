Newcomers Club finds temporary home at the Christian Center

The Newcomers Club of Greater Park City is temporarily meeting at the Christian Center of Park City's Gathering Place, due to renovations at Park City Community Church, its usual meeting space. This Wednesday's meeting will feature a presentation by Luge National Masters Champion Carl Roepke.

Courtesy of Araby Leary

The Newcomers Club of Greater Park City has relocated, albeit temporarily, to the Christian Center of Park City.

Since July, the club, which gives new and long-time residents a chance to socialize through various activities, has held its monthly coffees at the center’s second-floor Gathering Place, said Newcomers President Carol Haselton.

“We began holding our meetings there because our usual venue, the Park City Community Church, is remodeling, and we were informed that the noise from the remodeling would be too excruciating for us to conduct a meeting,” Haselton said.

This month’s meeting will start with a coffee social at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The program will feature Luge National Masters Champion Carl Roepke, who helped develop the Utah Olympic Park tours program.

“We moved the time up a little bit, because when we met at the Community Church, we used two rooms, the upstairs for our coffee social and the lower room for our meeting,” Haselton said. “Since the Gathering Place is only one room at the Christian Center, we decided to start the meeting earlier because we will set the chairs up after the coffee and before the meeting to allow people to mingle more.”

This isn’t the first time the Newcomers Club has had to relocate. During the COVID-19 shutdown, the club met through Zoom, and it met outdoors at the Park City Library’s patio, according to Haselton.

The idea to meet at the Christian Center came from a club member, she said.

“One of our members volunteers at the Christian Center, and she had connections with a past Newcomers president, Mare Piper, who approached the Christian Center board and asked if it would be possible for us to meet there,” Haselton said. “They said yes.”

Newcomers Club was originally supposed to meet only once at the Christian Center, but the Community Church renovation was taking longer than anticipated.

“We recently found out that because of the renovations, the church wouldn’t be able to accommodate us until January, so the Christian Center graciously extended our agreement,” Haselton said. “And that is great for us, because the Gathering Place is a big, gorgeous room.”

Rob Harter, Christian Center of Park City executive director, is thrilled Newcomers wanted to use the space.

“From the beginning we have wanted the Christian Center to be a place where the community feels safe to visit, whether they are coming for our programs that include mental health counseling and services seminars, or gather as groups, such as Newcomers,” Harter said. “When we did our remodeling a few years ago, we intentionally built the Gathering Place with the idea that we wanted to host community events there,” he said. “We wanted it to be a community-oriented location.”

The room, which is rented out on a sliding pay scale, measures approximately 4,000 square feet, and an outside deck adds another 100 square feet, Harter said.

“We can open the doors, to let the air flow in,” he said. “The deck is also available year around because we installed some heaters.”

Since the remodel, which was completed in 2018, the Gathering Place has hosted the inaugural Park City Latino Arts Festival, Sundance FIlm Festival events, Park City Culinary Institute sessions, quinceañera celebrations, as well as other events for local nonprofits, according to Harter.

“We love the fact that Newcomers came to us,” Harter said. “They are one of the reasons why we have the gathering space in the first place. I’m glad they are using it.”

Finding a large and suitable room to meet was paramount because of the club’s membership numbers, Haselton said.

“Since April 1, 2019, we have added 229 new members, and most of these people joined just after COVID hit,” she said. “We also want to have some space for potential members.”

Newcomers Club of Greater Park City allows potential members to attend three meetings and activities before they are required to join or decline membership, Haselton said.

Newcomers Club of Greater Park City Welcomes Carl Roepke When: 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 Where: Christian Center of Park City Gathering Place, 1283 Deer Valley Drive Cost: Free Web: parkcitynewcomers.org