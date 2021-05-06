Newcomers Club of Greater Park City will host its first coffee social in 7 months

Newcomers Club of Greater Park City hosted a couple of skiing outings over the winter, but kept things quiet for the most part due to the coronavirus pandemic. The club will host its first coffee social in seven months on May 12.

Courtesy of Newcomers Club of Greater Park City

The Newcomers Club of Greater Park City is ready to restart its monthly coffee events.

The club, which includes new and long-time residents, will host its first in-person social since September at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224.

The meeting, which will feature a light brunch with coffee, tea and pastries, is open to the public and will follow safety guidelines, said President Carol Haselton.

“We ask that those who attend have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Park City Community Church (administration) is requesting masks and social distancing,” Haselton said. The meeting will be “purely social,” she said.

“We want to meet new residents and new club members, and talk about the activities that are coming in May, June and July,” Haselton said.

The club appoints a chair for each activity, and the chair is responsible for setting up their own protocols, requirements and the times and places to meet, she said.

“We will stagger the activities,” Haselton said. “There will be a few groups that will start meeting in May. A few more will start meeting in June and more will start meeting in July, but the Wednesday coffee is just a way to introduce people to what we do.”

Araby Leary, Newcomers Club communication specialist, said the club has recruited nearly 30 new members within the past year, although the coronavirus pandemic canceled many activities.

“People keep signing up, even though we didn’t have much going on,” she said. “So, we would like to meet them and have them meet others to get that blood flowing as we come out of our pandemic hibernation.”

Many of the Newcomers Club activities shut down in March, although some continued virtually, Leary said.

Those activities included a book club, a writers group and cooking classes.

“It turns out when you’re cooking and looking at Zoom you cut your fingers a lot,” Leary said with a laugh.

Some in-person activities continued with social distancing, Haselton said

“There was a ski group that met religiously every week at the resorts, and there was a for cross-country skiing group as well as a snowshoe group, but we had no coffees or speakers until we decided to do a socially distanced coffee in September at the Park City Library Field,” she said. “We did that with masks.”

Despite its name, the Newcomers Club is open to long-time Park City residents as well, Leary said.

“We are up and running and we welcome anyone to come see what we’re all about,” she said. “And any individual can attend three of our events without being a member.”

Memberships are $35 a year per household, and membership sign-ups will be available at Wednesday’s meeting, Leary said.

“We also decided to forgo renewals until next year, because we didn’t do much last year,” she said.