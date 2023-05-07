No False Summit wants members to live their ‘Best (back 9) Life’￼

No False Summit, a networking organization created by a group of men for people who are new to Park City, will host “Living Your Best (back 9) Life,” a two-hour workshop with food, inspirational speakers and activities that will explore longevity innovations and healthy routines for a better quality of life on May 10 at the LiVe Well Center.

Living Your Best (back 9) Life When: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 10

Where: LiVe Well Center at Park City Hospital, 900 Round Valley Drive

Registration: nofalsesummit.com/events

Web: nofalsesummit.com

No False Summit, a networking organization created by a group of men for people who are new to Park City, will host “Living Your Best (back 9) Life,” a two-hour workshop with food, inspirational speakers and activities that will explore longevity innovations and healthy routines for a better quality of life on May 10 at the LiVe Well Center.

Sometimes the demands on men to be good fathers and providers often robs them of some self-care time.

So, No False Summit, a networking organization created by a group of men for people who are new to Park City, will host “Living Your Best (back 9) Life,” a two-hour workshop with food, inspirational speakers and activities that will explore longevity innovations and healthy routines for a better quality of life, said co-founder Ashley Heather.

The event, which runs form 5:30-7:30 p.m., will be held at the LiVe Well Center at Park City Hospital. Visit nofalsesummit.com/events for registration instructions.

The first hour will feature a panel discussion, moderated by former Skullcandy President and Chief Executive Officer Hoby Darling , the co-founder and managing partner of Limminal Collective Performance , Heather said.

Panelists include:

“We’ll do some mythbusting and address things you’ve heard like cold plunges and intermittent fasting,” he said. “We’ll look at whether or not they are a fad or fiction, or if they are something you should be doing every day in our routine.”

The second hour features some hands-on experiences that will tie into what the panel discusses, Heather said.

“I hate going to a conference where you talk about stuff and then leave,” he said. “So we’re bringing in three different experiences the group can play with so we can take meaningful action and incorporate what works for each of us into our daily lives.”

The experiences will include boxing, ice baths and breathing techniques that are designed to distress and slow down the body, according to Heather.

“These sessions will allow us to touch and feel some of these things,” he said. “It’s for the community. It’s a safe space for men to learn, share and grow, because there is a lot of pressure to work, provide and be fathers.”

Heather began thinking about putting together this workshop because he recently turned 50.

“I’m kind of in this mindset that I want to be skiing when i’m 100,” he said. “So I have 50 years left to decide what I have to do. What daily habits, routines, expectations and adjustments do I need to do decade by decade to help with that longterm planning?”

Heather thought about lifespan, which is easy to measure, because it’s based on actual years, but then he started thinking about healthspan.

“How do you measure that?” he said. “Is it through blood pressure? Is it through weight?”

The questions also included how body mass index and VO2 max, which is maximal oxygen consumption, and DNA come into play.

“There is all of this new science and research technology being deployed, now, to help us understand measurement of healthspan,” he said. “And then there are different pieces of the body like the heart, the skeletal system and the brain that come into play. You can have a 65-year-old brain and a 25-year-old skeletal system and a 50-year-old brain. So to improve your life in different ways, you need to measure and understand where you’re at in order to know where you want to get to.”

As Heather thought about those questions, he approached his fellow No False Summit members.

“I found we were all kind of thinking the same thing,” he said. “I found amazing experts who are living here locally in Park City, and we pulled together this event.”