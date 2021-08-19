No-kill rescue nonprofit Nuzzles & Co. ready to serve pets and owners in the Navajo Nation

A dog rescued at the Navajo Nation in the Four Corners area awaits treatment at Nuzzles & Co.'s new Western Agency Spay, Neuter and Pet Resource Center. The center, located in Kayenta, Arizona, will provide residents and their pets resources to keep them healthy and happy.

Courtesy of Lindsay Ortega

Nuzzles & Co. will permanently extend its services to furry friends who live in the Navajo Nation.

The Summit County-based no-kill animal rescue nonprofit partnered with Soul Dog Rescue to establish the Western Agency Spay, Neuter and Pet Resource Center earlier this month in Kayenta, Arizona, said Executive Director Lindsay Ortega.

“We celebrated a soft opening with a three-day, high-volume spay-and-neuter clinic with Soul Dog, one of our great partners,” Ortega said.

Soul Dog Rescue is a nonprofit that provides spaying and neutering services in tribal lands, she said.

“They have been working on the reservation for more than 10 years, and we’re excited to collaborate to improve the lives and pets of the Navajo Nation,” Ortega said.

Nuzzles & Co. has served the reservations at the Four Corners area and Fort Duchesne for years, and officially started its reservation rescue program in 2014, she said.

“We always keep thinking about how we can do more to help the pets and people who are starved for resources, and this is something that would also help advance our programming to help more animals,” Ortega said.

Each year, Nuzzles & Co. rescues between 60 to 100 pets a month in these areas, and cares for them at the nonprofit’s rescue and rehabilitation ranch in Browns Canyon, according to Ortega.

The goal of the Western Agency Spay, Neuter and Pet Resource Center is to provide services for pet owners, and prevent animal overpopulation, she said.

“We always want to empower people to keep their pets, and help the pets live happy and healthy lives,” Ortega said. “Adoption and rescue are only one side of what we do. Spaying, neutering and other pet resources are the other side.”

The resources the center will provide also includes a pet food pantry, pet wellness checks, dog training and other behavioral information, education and outreach about animal husbandry and the placement of unwanted litters, Ortega said.

“The rescue and adoption part of what we do is also essential, because it helps control the area’s unwanted pet populations, which, because of the previous lack of spay and neuter options, has grown quite large,” she said.

A Nuzzles & Co. staffer feeds stray dogs at the Navajo reservation in Kayenta, Arizona. The Summit County-based, no-kill pet rescue nonprofit has set up a permanent spay and neuter clinic in the area.

Courtesy of Lindsay Ortega

The opportunity to partner with Soul Dog Rescue and open the Western Agency Spay, Neuter and Pet Resource Center came to fruition in early July.

“The township on the Navajo Nation had a building that they were willing to rent out,” Ortega said. “The facility includes two surgery rooms, an intake area, a cat room and a kitchen area. It’s not large at all, but it will serve the purposes of what we do there.”

The plan now is to hire a veterinarian and a small staff who will work full-time and invest in the Navajo Nation, she said.

To do that, Nuzzles & Co. is hosting an online fundraiser at nuzzlesandco.org/donate through the first part of September, Ortega said.

“Our goal is to raise an additional $25,000 to help support this new program, and we’re hoping our community will rally behind us,” she said. “This will give Nuzzles a chance to help more people and advance our programming. Our goal has always been to provide information and services to those who are less fortunate, and this, with the support of our community, is going to be monumental for us.”