Nonprofit hosts a fundraiser and urges the public to Live Like Sam

Live Like Sam is a nonprofit organization that honors the short life and Legacy of local Sam Jackenthal and focuses on inspiring youth from all backgrounds to develop self-awareness, courage, leadership, kindness and joy through life skills training and character development. The organization is gearing up for its third annual Live Like Sam celebration and fundraiser on Sept. 10 at Utah Olympic Park.

The event is nearly sold out and has been moved up a month earlier than last year, said Executive Director Ron Jackenthal.

“We moved it up to take advantage of better weather and more of the UOP venue,” he said. “We did it to accommodate 30% more attendees than last year. We will utilize the entire museum and have a large tent outside, including a VIP new experience for sponsors.”

The event will raise funds for well-being and prevention programming for Summit County youth in grades K through 12, according to Jackenthal.

“Live Like Sam’s most in-depth program is called THRIVE , a six-week life skills curriculum for grades 6 through 12 in partnership with WeBeWell ,” he said. “Live Like Sam plans to provide more than $250,000 in local youth scholarship programs between now and the end of 2023.”

“The youth of Summit County is currently facing unprecedented mental health challenges,” said Alexander Becraft, founder, CEO and group facilitator of Webewell. “The need to support the well-being of our youth has arguably never been more important. Webewell and the THRIVE team are committed to supporting our youth.”

“Our early research demonstrates that the THRIVE program is having a very positive impact on the well-being and mental health of the youth we have served in the Park City community,” Becraft said. “It has been incredibly inspiring to see and hear from students about the many ways our program is helping them build life skills to improve their mental and emotional strength.”

This year’s Live Like Sam celebration will include gourmet food, craft cocktails, live music, DJ and dancing, a Flying Ace All-Stars show, and silent and live auctions, Jackenthal said.

“We’re extremely fortunate for the support we have in the community, and we have more than $200,000 worth of live and silent auction items that include many trips and unique experiences,” he said.

Some of the live auction items include:

Six nights at a $4 million ski-in/ski-out home at Lake Tahoe

A 2022 Stadium Super Truck and IndyCar Grand Prix experience

A seven-night stay at the Grand Luxxe at Vidanta Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico

A seven-night stay at a private estate on a secluded beach in Double Bay, Bahamas

A private dinner and wine outing for 20 at Riverhorse on Main

An all-inclusive, 10-day holiday for four on Xanadu Island Bodrum in Turkey

Special cattle drive experience at Blue Sky Ranch

A seven-night stay in the Valley of Longevity, Ecuador

Some elite silent auction items include two Magnum electric mountain bikes, Park City First Tracks, gourmet breakfast for 24 at Park City Mountain Resort Mid-Mountain Lodge, a professional home espresso setup, a coffee subscription from Clive Coffee, and several in-home dining experiences with private chefs.

Many of the items are now posted on the Live Like Sam website event page, LiveLikeSam.org, and people who can’t attend the event on Sept. 10 can still bid on them, according to Jackenthal.

“We are using a state-of-the-art mobile bidding program,” he said. “And the beauty of this is anybody can bid on the silent auction items from anywhere. We will launch the mobile bidding site on Tuesday, September 6, four days before our event.”

Last year, 30% of the silent auction items went to the highest bidders who weren’t in attendance, Jackenthal said.

“Anybody can also bid on live auction items if they would like us to assign them a proxy bidder, essentially a volunteer who will be in the room during the event and who has their permission and rules of engagement identified,” he said. “Last year, we sold more than $20,000 of live auction items through proxy bidding.”

Those who cannot attend the fundraiser but would still like to donate can visit livelikesam.org/donate.

Live Like Sam is a nonprofit organization started in 2019 by Sam’s father, Ron and sister Skylar Jackenthal. Sam was a U.S. Junior National Freestyle champion and an internationally ranked freeskier who died after a 2015 ski-training accident in Australia.

“We are focused on improving the well-being of all of our local youth while also emphasizing a focus on serving more diverse and high-risk populations,” Jackenthal said. “More than 50% of our program participants to date have been from the Latino community, and roughly 75% have been female.”

Jackenthal is grateful to keep his son’s memory alive through the nonprofit.

“This gives us a fantastic and relatable platform to communicate with our local youth, teens and parents in the community about all the possibilities of how you can live a positive, productive and healthy life,” he said. “I spend a lot of personal time with families who have lost children, and I love that we can use my son’s legacy as a catalyst to approach youth well-being and prevention through positive programming. To be able to impact the lives of other youths in our community during such challenging times fills my heart.”