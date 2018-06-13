Nonprofit seeks talent who give a bleep

Annette Velarde is looking for actors, singers and dancers who care about local nonprofits to join her cast of characters.

The talent will be used for Giving a Bleep, the upcoming annual musical comedy presented by Velarde's nonprofit of the same name, which has donated ticket sale proceeds to other nonprofits in Park City and Summit County for the past six years.

Last year's show raised more than $10,000 for these organizations, including the National Ability Center,, Nuzzles & Co. and the Kimball Art Center, according to Velarde.

"Part of our mission, in addition to benefiting nonprofits, is to continue to evolve our cast," Velarde said. "We never wanted to become a clique or a club. We wanted to be an organization that would appeal to whomever has some free time and wants to help nonprofits."

Actors, dancers and singers can contact Velarde and Giving a Bleep through Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/GivingABleep or by emailing info@gvingableep.com.

"We want those people to come and get to know us and work on our show with us," Velarde said.

Recommended Stories For You

The only thing Velarde asks in return is that the actors are committed, and that they know Giving a Bleep presents an amateur, but community-based, show.

"We're not here to put on a spectacular Broadway performance," she said laughing. "We also don't care how good or bad they think they can sing or act or (if they can) barely dance a step. We still want them to sign up."

While there are some actors and singers who have performed in every Giving a Bleep performance since day one, six years ago, Velarde said she wants to give new people an opportunity to show off their talents.

"Park City and the surrounding area is filled with talented people, and we want to draw from that pool and give everyone a chance to participate," she said. "We want to give audiences a chance to see these new people perform."

There are no age requirements, and while the shows do not contain nudity, Velarde does prefer the performers to be ages 18 and older.

"That's because some of our material – our scripts and songs – is R-rated," she said.

If there are people younger than 18 who want to work with Giving a Bleep, Velarde will need parental consent.

"I will talk with parents and let the parents look at the script and tell them exactly what the actors, dancers and singers would be expected to do," she said.

All of the events will take place at the Prospector Theater.

"The people at the Prospector are forever wonderful," Velarde said. "We couldn't do what we want to do without their support."

The first script readthrough will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5. Rehearsals will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, Sept. 5 through Oct. 17, and dress rehearsals will be on Oct 21 through 25.

The performances will be Oct. 26-27 and Nov 2-3.

"We are very excited to start up the craziness," Velarde said. "And the thing we can promise everyone is that they will make close friends and have a great time."

For information, visit http://www.givingableep.com.