Nonprofit will celebrate International Women’s Day with apres ski event at Canyons Village

SHE-CAN, a Bay Area-based nonprofit that builds female leadership, will host an apres ski party at YotelPad Park City on March 12. The event will feature presentations by local women's groups: Park City Community Foundation’s Women’s Giving Fund and Women’s Inspired Network.

Courtesy of SHE-CAN

SHE-CAN will celebrate International Women’s Day in Park City.

The Bay Area-based nonprofit that builds female global leadership will host an apres ski party at YotelPad Park City on March 12. RSVP by visiting shecan.global/yotel.

SHE-CAN helps young women from low-income, post-conflict countries — Rwanda, Cambodia, Liberia and Guatemala — access to a college education in the United States, mentorships and the leadership skills they need to change their nations and the world, said Barbara Bylenga, SHE-CAN founder and executive director.

“Each one of our scholars receive leadership training and work with a team of five mentors, mostly women, but some men, who are successful professionals,” she said. “The mentors take the scholars under their wings and help them apply for their scholarships, take them to school, house them on holidays, make sure they get internship opportunities and introduce them into their networks.”

SHE-CAN has helped 83 women receive full-ride scholarships since its founding in 2011.

“We also partner with different organizations around the world, and we have a total of 400-plus mentors and volunteers, as well as more than 2,000 donors,” she said.

In the past year, the number of scholarship recipients has doubled, according to Bylenga.

“When I started, we helped four girls, and for the past three years it’s been 10,” she said. “This year it was 20.”

Bylenga hopes she will find mentors based in Park City during the apres event that will also feature presentations by the Park City Community Foundation’s Women’s Giving Fund and Women’s Inspired Network , also known as WIN.

The Women’s Giving Fund provides high-impact grants to local organizations that make a difference for Park City women, and WIN is a networking organization that helps women to connect and grow personally and professionally.

“Each organization will give a short presentation about their work, and I’m excited to work with these organizations,” Bylenga said. “We are excited to work with these organizations, and also meet and connect with Park City women and other organizations advancing women in Park City.”

The afternoon will also include a sneak peek of filmmaker Robin Hauser’s documentary “$AVVY” that is scheduled to screen on March 17 in the Jim Santy Auditorium.

“The film is “an entertaining and informative film which explores why it’s critical for women to understand and take control of their personal finances,” Hauser said in a statement.

Bylenga personally knows Hauser.

“She’s in a women’s group that I’m in, and she’s done a few documentaries,” Bylenga said. “‘$AVVY’ speaks directly to our organization, because the point behind the movie is helping women take control of their finances. One of the things we try to do is educate our students to be financially savvy, and the movie is spot on for that.”

During the apres event, SHE-CAN will give a presentation and has invited two of its benefactors — Jenny Maxwell from Liberia, who is studying international business at Muhlenberg College, and Moon Sum, who hails from Cambodia and is studying political science at Beloit College — to introduce themselves and talk about their experiences with the organization.

After the presentations, the event will turn into a networking party with music by DJ Shiny Jacket, a barbecue and wine tastings provided by Vine Lore, an alcoholic beverage brokerage owned by Tracey Thompson.

The night will also feature juices and catering provided in part by Guest Haus, a local juicery owned by Jennifer Sutton and Anna Barrett.

Bylenga wanted to present a SHE-CAN event in Park City because the organization is branching out from its Bay Area roots.

“We have a lot of mentors in Boston and L.A., and Park City seems like a really nice place for us to expand into,” she said. “There is a huge group of powerful women in Park City, and we want to be connected with that movement and maybe help it become a hub in women’s leadership as well. We really hope to recruit several Park City mentors at this event, and start a mentor team.”

YotelPad Park City in Canyons Village was the perfect place to host the event, said Bylenga.

“Yotel was the perfect spot for me, because it’s right on the slopes and has a really fun and fabulous vibe,” she said.

Brandon Tyler, YotelPad Park City’s general manager, is happy to provide the venue for the event.

“Barbara is part of the Yotel family, and we’re proud of what she’s done,” Tyler said. “So we wanted to do something to celebrate SHE-CAN.”

YotelPad Park City doesn’t shy away from hosting community-driven events, according to Tyler.

“We have a few events that take place in our backyard,” he said. “We do a Brews and Tunes on Wednesdays, host Aloha Fridays, and book DJs on Saturdays, weather permitting. We wanted to participate in celebrating International Women’s Day and women’s empowerment and spreading the word. And what better way to do that with music, food and drink that will piggyback on International Women’s Day to celebrate and create the work of SHE-CAN.”