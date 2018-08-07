Nonprofits encourage public to ‘DIG In’ at annual fundraiser

EATS Park City and Summit Community Gardens will present the third annual Dinner in the Garden from 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 26, at the community gardens, 4056 Shadow Mountain Drive. Adult tickets are $35. Children’s tickets are $15. Tickets are available at https://eatsparkcity.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/DigIn18 .

The third annual DIG (Dinner in the Garden) In fundraiser will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26.

The money will benefit both nonprofits on their missions to encourage sustainable gardening and healthy eating in schools.

The event will feature food, drinks, family activities, live music and opportunity drawings, said Jenae Ridge, EATS Park City executive director.

EATS is an acronym for Eat Awesome Things at School.

"This is a time to enjoy a great locally sourced meal with the family in a wonderful outdoor setting," Ridge said.

The food will include ribs, macaroni and cheese from Savory Kitchens, a chicken dish created by Park City Mountain Resort chefs, a charcuterie platter from Creminelli Meats, toasted pocket sandwiches prepared by Jafflz and hand pies from Deer Valley.

"We'll also have two different types of salads that will be made from the produce harvested from Summit Community Garden," Ridge said.

Lynsey Gammon, the garden manager, will provide the chefs a list of produce that is available from the garden, according to Ridge.

The dinner will also feature $5 libations for the adults.

"We'll have beer and wine, and Alpine Distillery and Vida Tequila have donated some products so we're planning to make some cocktails," Ridge said.

Children will enjoy face painting, a hands-on garden activity and meeting a live goat.

The evening will include live music by local band Swagger and family portraits by Joy Conneally.

"The photos will be available for purchase online," Ridge said. "When families buy the photographs, Joy will donate 50 percent of the price to EATS Park City and Summit Community Gardens."

There will be opportunity drawings throughout the event and tickets are $5. The opportunity drawing is also open to those who can't make it to the dinner, Ridge said.

One of the items will be Jack Johnson concert tickets donated by the Johnson Ohana Foundation. The concert is scheduled for Aug. 31 at the USANA Amphitheater.

"The organization will match any donation drawing ticket purchases up to $2,500," Ridge said. "That's a big thing for us."

Other drawing prizes include Deer Valley picnic bags, Mindful Cuisine kids party, Christian Center Boutique gift cards, to name a few.

There wasn't a question about bringing DIG In back this year, Ridge said.

"Over the years we have had a lot of community support, and I feel the community would be upset if we didn't do it," she said. "It's a unique community-driven event."

