Nonprofits grateful to Live PC Give PC ￼

The Rock Cliff Nature Center at Jordanelle State Park is now open after nearly a decade. The center is run by the Wasatch Mountain Institute, which is participating for the first time this year in Live PC Give PC.

Park City Community Foundation’ s Live PC Give PC returns on Friday, Nov. 4, and for 24 hours, the public can donate money to their favorite nonprofits.

This year’s day of giving roster includes a new organization, the Wasatch Mountain Institute , and one that debuted last year, BalletNext .

Wasatch Mountain Institute

The Wasatch Mountain Institute is a nonprofit that connects “children, families, and communities to the wonder, recreational and educational opportunities of the Wasatch Mountains,” according to its mission statement.

A majority of our work is to bring in school students to the Wasatch Mountains and provide hands-on environmental education…” Lara Chho, Wasatch Mountain Institute host, outreach coordinator and field instructor

And host, outreach coordinator and field instructor Lara Chho looks forward to the organization’s Live PC Give PC debut.

“Our programs are only in their second year, and a majority of our work is to bring in school students to the Wasatch Mountains and provide hands-on environmental education,” she said. “We primarily focus on fifth and sixth graders from the Salt Lake School Districts and the Wasatch Back, and we bring them to our campus at Rock Cliff Nature Center at Jordanelle State Park. ”

While at the center, the students learn watershed science, snow science and have the opportunity to connect with the place, each other and themselves, Chho said.

“It’s been a fulfilling and successful program,” she said. “However, we’ve been really busy this season and have served around 300 kids this fall.”

Not bad, considering the fact that the nature center has been closed for nearly a decade because of the lack of funding.

“We worked with the state park so we were able to open the nature center on July 1,” Chho said. “It’s a beautiful facility, and it’s nice to see it being used again.”

In addition to student programming, the public can also visit the center and experience retreats, symposiums and workshops for adults and pedagogy and curriculum for education professionals, according to Chho.

“We have partnered with the state park, and we’ve been able to welcome visitors and create new programming focused on engaging local residents,” she said.

The goal is to raise funds through Live PC Give PC so the nature center can continue to offer its programming for free, Chho said.

Wasatch Mountain Institute staff will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cotopaxi Store , 333 Main St Space H, on Main Street, during the fundraiser, Chho said.

“Folks can stop by, meet our team, find out what we do and donate,” she said. “Since this will be our first year with Live PC Give PC, we want to encourage local folks who are interested in supporting children’s outdoor education to look us up on the Live PC Give PC website.”

For information about the Wasatch Mountain Institute, visit wasatchmountaininstitute.org .

BalletNext

This year’s Live PC Give PC event will be the second for BalletNext, said Artistic Director Michele Wiles.

BalletNext, founded by former American Ballet Principal Michele Wiles, right, is one of the arts nonprofits that will participate in this year’s Live PC Give PC day of giving.

Wiles, a former American Ballet Theatre principal, brought BalletNext from New York to Park City in 2019. She has charmed audiences with her choreography and performances showcased at O.P. Rockwell , Park City Nursery and the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County ’s Art on the Trails event.

“I did several performances last year, and a number of people who came to a performance supported us last year,” she said.

Wiles’ goal this year is to raise around $10,000 for a BalletNext “Nutcracker.”

“The ballet will be accompanied by classical guitarist Sophie Stanley, and we’re partnering with Park City Library to do this,” she said.

Wiles plans to present the ballet as a free community performance, narrated by Katrina Kmak, youth services librarian, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the library’s Jim Santy Auditorium.

“So any support will help us create the choreography, support the dancers and support the production,” she said. “We want to show this to the community for years to come.”

While a majority of the funds raised during Live PC Give PC will go toward “The Nutcracker,” Wiles also has her eyes on a winter showcase on Feb. 11 at the Santy Auditorium.

“It’s such a gorgeous theater, and I want to show that we can have dance in there,” she said.

In addition to the partnership with the Park City Library, BalletNext recently announced a partnership with the Park City Institute .

“I’m so excited about this, because I’m very much of the collaborative spirit,” she said.

The Park City Institute and BalletNext debut will be Jan. 8 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

The production will feature the music of Steve Reich that will be performed on two pianos by pianist Elliott Figg , a graduate of the Historical Performance Program at the Juilliard School , Wiles said.

“The choreography is by Brian Reeder, a former dancer with William Forsythe , New York City Ballet , and American Ballet Theater,” she said.

The next Park City Institute performance will be with Hub New Music on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Wiles, who plans to choreograph a pas de deux.

“We also have another show with Park City Institute on March 26, and I’m also partnering with the library to bring in some students from Park City to see a new ‘Sleeping Beauty” that I’m creating.”

Wiles is grateful for the community’s support over the past three years, and is looking forward to Live PC Give PC.

“Kudos to the Park City Community Foundation and all of the nonprofits who work together on this,” she said. “It invigorates me to have all of this community support.”



For information about BalletNext, visit balletnext.com .