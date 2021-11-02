Nonprofits ready for a day of fundraising through Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC

Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC day of giving runs Nov. 5-6.



Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC, Park City’s day of giving that benefits local nonprofits, will kick off at 12 a.m. Friday, and end 24 hours later.

Three nonprofits — Summit County Clubhouse, Lucky Project and Park City Reads — will be among the organizations who are looking forward to raising money for various programming that will serve Summit County.

Summit County Clubhouse members renovate the organization’s new home at 6304 Highland Drive. The mental health nonprofit will use funds raised during Live PC Give PC for employment, education, skill-building, social activities and health and wellness programs for its members.

Courtesy of the Summit County Clubhouse

Summit County Clubhouse

The Summit County Clubhouse board will be at Starbucks, 1760 Park Ave., from 7-9 a.m. Friday, and then clubhouse members will be at The Market at Park City, 1500 Snow Creek Drive, from 1-3 p.m. to meet the public, said Executive Director Amber MacKay.

“We have a lofty goal of raising $50,000, and the funds, like the Live PC Give PC funds we have raised in the past, will go towards programming that our clubhouse members will have access to,” MacKay said. “Those programs include employment, education, skill building, social activities and health and wellness.”

The Live PC Give PC campaign is running alongside another Summit County Clubhouse fundraiser, its capital donor campaign that will help with renovating its new home at 6304 Highland Drive.

“This campaign is a whole different beast, but after our space is done being renovated we will be excited to welcome future members to access programming that the Live PC funds will go towards,” MacKay said.

The Summit County Clubhouse is a nonprofit that assists its members, adults who have a diagnosis of mental illness, in a safe, supportive and non-judgmental space, and it already has a jump start on some of that programming, according to MacKay.

“We just hired a Spanish-speaking staff member three weeks ago, because we want our staff to really connect with the Latinx community to let them know the clubhouse is here and for them, too,” she said. “We plan to go out into the community to educate employers who are hiring Latinx individuals in need of mental health services to take advantage of our resources.

In addition, MacKay wants the local Hispanic community in general to know that the clubhouse support programs are available to them as well, she said.

Another program MacKay wants to expand is transitional employment for clubhouse members.

“One of our goals is to have our members find and maintain employment,” Mackay said. “So it is important for us to contact local employers and advocate for our 17 members.”

MacKay is grateful for the Park City Community Foundation for establishing Live PC Give PC 11 years ago.

“I’ve never really seen a community come together on one special day, as it does up here,” she said. “The community really rallies on this day to support the nonprofits in Park City and Summit County, and it means a lot to our organization to participate in it.”

For information, visit summitcountyclubhouse.org.

Lucky Ones Coffee employees man the shop's portable camper during the holiday season last year. Lucky Project, which oversees the coffee shop, will participate in Live PC Give PC this year. The funds raised will go toward its mission of giving individuals with disabilities opportunities for employment and to develop life skills.

Courtesy of Lucky Ones Coffee

The Lucky Project

The Lucky Project, an umbrella nonprofit that oversees Lucky Ones Coffee Shop at the Park City Library, will use the money it raises during Live PC Give PC to provide equipment and programming for its new shop that will open in Kamas sometime next year, said

Katie Holyfied, who cofounded the organization with Taylor Matkins.

“We just signed a lease down in Kamas to open a shop on Main Street, and it will have an actual kitchen, so we’ll be able to do some of the programs we have wanted to do for a while — baking, cooking and teaching those life skills to our employees,” Holyfield said. “We’ll also do some after-hours programming that will include meal preparation. We’ll have our employees come in and we will all cook together in a social way and at the end, they will be able to take some fresh food home for the week.”

The Lucky Project opened Lucky Ones in March 2019, with the mission to give individuals with disabilities opportunities for employment and life-skill development, Holyfield said.

“It’s one organization, but when we open the Kamas shop, we can license it as its own LLC so we can run that along with the library shop as individual businesses,” she said. “One of our big focuses is on sustainability. These shops will run independently, so most of the fundraising can be used for growth.”

That growth will include hiring of 12 to 15 new staff members, said Holyfield.

During Live PC Give PC, Holyfied, Taylor and their staff members will use the Park City Library shop as their fundraising base.

“We find that sometimes it’s hard for us to be out and about in the community because there are so many other nonprofits out raising funds,” Holyfield said. “We have realized it’s more efficient if we work together with our teams, so we can reach more people who share our passion for what we are doing.”

The goal this year is to raise $62,000, $20,000 more than last year, according to Holyfield.

“If we hit that goal, we will be able to buy all of the new equipment — grills, ovens, stoves, espresso machines — everything that would outfit the new space to help us run these new programs,” she said.

Part of last year’s Live PC Give PC funds helped renovate Lucky One’s portable coffee camper, Holyfield said.

“We kicked it up a notch, and we were able to add four of five new planned jobs for the coffee camper,” she said, “We also participated in more than 35 camper events throughout the community. Through those events, people got to see the faces of Lucky Ones and see why what we do is important.”

Another portion of last year’s money went towards more hours of employment due to the addition of new programs such as music and brunches on the weekend, Holyfield said.

“Live PC Give PC is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” she said. “What we’ve raised so far has allowed us to expand, and we’re always excited and ready to fundraise.”

For information, visit luckyonescoffee.com.

Local students participate in the MIND self-advocacy workshop Park City Reads held last September. MIND is an acronym for Mentoring Inspiring Nurturing Differences.

Courtesy of Park City Reads

Park City Reads

Staff, volunteers and supporters of Park City Reads, a student advocacy nonprofit that specializes in dyslexia awareness, will be dressed in owl costumes on various Park City street corners, said Executive Director Elissa Aten.

“The owls represent our cute logo, and we will have a donation station spot at the Starbucks in Prospector,” she said.

In addition, Park City Reads, also known as PC Reads, will premier a new video on its website to highlight the nonprofit’s different programs that benefit students with learning differences, Aten said.

PC Reads’ goal this year is to raise $20,000, which will go to programming, she said.

“One of our main programs is our advocacy, and we offer a free dyslexia screening,” Aten said. “We’re about to move into a private office space, where it will be easier to provide that service.”

Studies have shown that up to one in five students struggle with reading due to dyslexia or other reasons, according to Aten.

“One of the things we realize over the years is that it’s important for families to understand what goes into learning to read, otherwise they won’t recognize early enough that their children are struggling to read,” she said. “It’s so meaningful to me to know that through our programs children are receiving the help they need early in their education so they can enjoy school and become skilled readers along the way.”

In addition to helping local students and families address reading difficulties, PC Reads also provides resources for teachers to help them identify and help students with reading and learning differences, Aten said.

“One of the programs we started last year was a resource book project for educators,” she said. “We have a list of books that we have curated that would be helpful to our educators in teaching reading as well as learning about reading disabilities. And that is very exciting for us.”

Other programs Live PC Give PC funds will help include MIND (Mentoring Inspiring Nurturing Differences) and elevating literacy, Aten said.

Since becoming a nonprofit in 2015, PC Reads has helped more than 250 families in the Park City area, Aten said.

“This past year, we have added another 15 families to our services,” she said.

Aten also holds a special place in her heart for Live PC Give PC.

“It was our first fundraiser in 2015, and has become one of our two fundraisers of the year,” she said. “We really wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of the community through Live PC Give PC.”

For information, visit parkcityreads.org.