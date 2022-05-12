Nonprofits seek Utah artists for public installation in Prospector Square

Applications from Utah artists are currently being accepted for an opportunity to create a public-art installation that is part of a campaign to prevent underage drinking.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County

Utah artists have an opportunity to create a public mural showing strong bonds between parents and children in an effort to prevent underage drinking.

Four local nonprofits — Arts Council of Park City and Summit County , Communities that Care, Encircle and Parents Empowered — are asking artists to submit applications to paint the backside of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control building, 1901 Sidewinder Drive, at Prospector Square, said Jocelyn Scudder, Arts Council of Park City and Summit County executive director.

Applications and information can be found by visiting pcscarts.org/blog/go-together-mural-call-to-artists, and the submission deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20, she said.

The Park City mural is the third in the “Go Together” series, Scudder said.

“One was created in Provo and the other was painted in St. George,” she said. “We are asking for a message to be embedded in the mural, and the message is ‘Whatever your child’s journey, go together.’”

Scudder said the series is part of the DABC’s anti-underage drinking campaign.

“There is a lot of research that shows children are less likely to drink underage when they feel close to their parents,” she said. “The Arts Council feels strongly about the role public art plays in connecting communities, starting dialogs, and providing connection points for people. And we feel the mural is a great example of how art can help further a community priority of mental health.”

In addition to being approached by Parents Empowered , the statewide community education campaign of the DABC, The Arts Council was also approached by Encircle , an LGBTQ+ resource organization, to help them put out the call for artists, Scudder said.

“The message coming from Encircle is that research shows LGBTQ+ youth in Utah, specifically, are at higher risk for underage drinking, and, even further, suicide,” she said. “So there are some important mental health issues addressed in this mural’s messaging.”

According to Scudder,the fourth nonprofit for Summit County’s Communities that Care, is the local suicide preventive coalition of Summit County.

“Its mission is to foster a community of healthy youth and families through prevention,” Scudder said.

In addition, the mural also coincides with the upgrades and renovation the Prospector Square Association has done to Prospector Square, she said.

“They have done a lot of revitalization — paving and sidewalk improvements on the interior corridor that runs throughout the square, behind the Park Record, Fuego and Salt Box,” she said.

A public-art mural is planned for the back wall of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control building, 1901 Sidewinder Drive, at Prospector Square. Artists can submit applications until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County

The mural’s artist or team of artists will be selected on May 26.

“The project budget is $7,500, which will include artists’ fees, usage fees, insurance, labor and equipment to design and produce artwork, install the artwork, and cover any travel costs including ground transportation,” Scudder said. “We are planning a launch party and reveal on Sept. 9. We will invite a lot of mental-health partners to not only celebrate the partnership and muralbut also acknowledge that this is a really important message for community members, parents and kids as we move forward to prioritize mental health in our community. We hope Utah artists are interested in this project and support its message.”