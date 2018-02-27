Nonprofits teamup to seek Young filmmakers for Breaking Boundaries

The Park City Summit Arts Council in partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard and the Park City Film Series has their eyes on young filmmakers.

The three nonprofits have created Breaking Boundaries, the 2019 Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Champs Youth Film Contest that will be part of the Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships that will take place from Feb. 1-10, 2019.

The contest is seeking film entries, said Jocelyn Scudder, community manager for the Park City Summit County Arts Council.

"We are looking for young filmmakers ages 21 and younger from Summit, Wasatch and Salt Lake counties to submit films that tell stories about breaking boundaries," Scudder said. "The films don't have to be about sport, recreation or skiing. They just have to be about breaking boundaries, wherever that may apply in the filmmakers' lives or their communities — anything they want to share with us. We want the films to inspire the championship athletes and the public."

All films need to clock in at 10 minutes or shorter, and they all must include original scenes, music, script and images.

"All entries must be appropriate for all audiences, and any film that includes content that is deemed inappropriate, indecent, or obscene will not be accepted," Scudder said.

The submission deadline is June 1, and filmmakers can submit the films at http://www.pcscarts.org/open-calls. There is no cost to enter the contest.

"The goal of the contest is to connect arts and culture with sports and recreation," Scudder explained. "They are two really important facets to our community. So it's fun to connect these things and this is the prefect event."

Contest details can be found at any of The Partner websites: https://www.pcscarts.org, parkcityfilmseries.com, usskiandsnowboard.org and https://2019worldchamps.com.

"Filmmakers can submit as many videos as they would like," Scudder said. "Teams of filmmakers can work together on submissions, but the films also must be made in English or have English subtitles."

The winner and runner up will be named on Oct. 1.

"The winners will be selected by a panel of judges that will include representatives from the Park City Summit County Arts Council, the Park City Film Series, local freestyle/freeski athletes and other leaders in the arts and film community," Scudder said.

The winner will get a cash prize of $2,500 and a one month exclusive experience embedded with U.S. Ski & Snowboard's content department for the 2019 World Championships, where they will work with the in-house content team and host broadcaster feature team.

Winners will also receive media and broadcast accreditation for the event including lift access and an organizing committee team uniform.

The runner-up will receive a cash Prize of $500 and two VIP tickets for up to 4 event competition finals for the Championships.

"The prizes are super fun, and while cash prizes are great incentives for youth to submit films, we want to give them experiences that money can't buy," Scudder said.

All entries will be posted to the Breaking Boundaries // 2019 Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Champs Youth Film Contest Vimeo Group: (https://vimeo.com/groups/510639).

"Where the films will be aired is still to be determined, but they will be aired and shared with the public in some capacity," Scudder said.

The contest was the result of a brainstorm between U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the Park City Summit County Arts Council and the Park City Film Series.

"U.S. Ski & Snowboard approached the Park City Summit County Arts Council, with the intent to integrate arts and culture as a creative connecting point for the world into their championships," Scudder explained.

When the two decided to do a film contest, they contacted Katharine Wang, the executive director of the Park City Film Series.

"With her resources and experiences with film and the Arts Council's mission to promote, support and advocate arts and culture, along with U.S. Ski and Snowboard's desire to promote arts and culture in their event, it all came together," Scudder said. "It was exciting that the U.S. Ski and Snowboard thought about adding arts and culture to the event."

Scudder would love to see an abundance of entries.

"Park City will be back in the spotlight as a destination for world-renowned freestyle sports, so it will be great to have this creative film contest connected with the event," she said.

