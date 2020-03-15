Nosh brings matzo ball soup, shawarma and ‘fawaffel’ to Park City cuisine

Jason Greenberg’s dream of owning his own restaurant has come true.

Greenberg opened Nosh, located at 1890 Bonanza Dr. on Feb. 3, to introduce the flavors of the Levant to Park City residents.

“I appreciate the tourists, but I think the locals need a place that is different, new and ethnic,” the chef said. “We wanted to do a mix of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food, because I feel that’s the health craze right now as far as the food industry goes.”

Greenberg, who moved to town from Brooklyn, New York in 2014, has created a Jewish and Levantine-inspired menu that includes beef kofta, chicken and lamb shawarma, three different hummuses and zhug, a Yemeni hot sauce made from fresh chilis and herbs.

In addition, Greenberg serves a version of tabbouleh that is made from barley instead of bulgar wheat.

“The texture of the barley is smaller and the taste is a little nuttier, but we still use the same herbs, and we put in confit tomatoes to make it more refreshing and heartier.”

Nosh also offers a fusion dish called “chicken and fawaffle,” which features buttermilk marinated chicken, waffled falafel, Israeli salad, pickled slaw, harissa yogurt, za’atar and lemon honey.

Greenberg’s matzo ball soup is an ode to his grandmother.

“When I looked around, I realized there is no matzo ball soup in Park City,” he said. “I wanted it and put it on the menu.”

The only thing Greenberg doesn’t make in-house is the pita bread.

“We locally source that from Papa Pita in Salt Lake City,” he said. “In fact, we try to source as local as possible, and during the spring and summer we will hit a lot of farmers’ markets to find local vegetables and other ingredients.”

The idea for Nosh started nine years ago, when Greenberg’s brother moved to Park City from Brooklyn.

“He would call me up all the time complaining that he couldn’t get good ethnic food,” Greenberg said. “He would ask me to make him some falafel and send it to him.”

A couple of months after Greenberg moved to Park City, his brother asked, “Where is my falafel?”

“So, I started messing with recipes, and through trial and error, I made a big spread of food for my brother and his friends and neighbors,” Greenberg said. “Everyone loved it, and I thought I could start selling the food.”

At the time, Greenberg worked on the kitchen team at the St. Regis Deer Valley, and did some catering with Ellie’s Catering. After the successful dinner, he took the first step and, three years ago, applied to be a vendor of the Park Silly Sunday Market as PC Pita.“Everyone loved it, because no one had been serving it up here,” he said. “And things just started rolling from there.”

Greenberg fell in love with the restaurant community when he landed a job as a server in college.

“It just became a culture I enjoyed,” he said. “I love the people, and I really like the communication between customer, server and bartender.”

After college he studied at the Institute of Culinary Education.

From there he started his career working in some of New York’s best-known eateries such as Nobu, Eleven Madison Park and Mile End Delicatessen.

“I’ve also done some American- and some pub-style food, and mostly Asian cuisines,” he said. “I have wanted my own restaurant for a few years. So coming up with Nosh just kind of fit.”