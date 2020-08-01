Nuzzles & Co. wants to see your photogenic pup in its Doggone pet photo contest

Dog owners can show off their canine companions by entering photos to Nuzzles & Co.’s Doggone Photo Contest fundraiser that will run from Aug. 3-31. The owner of the pup or dog who accumulates the most votes will win a night stay at the Waldorf Astoria. Dog owners can enter the contest as many times as they want.

Nuzzles & Co. knows August is the month where every dog will have its day.

The pet-rescue nonprofit will host the Doggone Photo Contest from Aug. 3 through Aug. 31, and, like the Cat-Tastic photo contest back in June, the event will fund spay and neuter clinics, medical care for rescued animals and pet rescue missions to the Navajo reservations, said Cathy Green, Nuzzles & Co. development director.

“Like many nonprofits we have canceled many fundraisers due to the coronavirus, so we hope this virtual event will help us recoup some of those lost revenues,” Green said. “This is one of a series of virtual fundraisers that we hope to roll out.”

On Aug. 3, dog owners can begin to enter the contest and upload photos of their canine companions at my.360photocontest.com/nuzzlesdogphotocontest, and encourage their families and friends to vote, according to Green.

The entry fee is $20 per photo, and the voting fee is $5 per vote.

“You can upload as many photos as you want, and people can enter as many times as they like,” she said. “In addition, people can vote as many times as they like as well.”

The winner is the pet with the most votes, Green said.

“So it’s important to get those votes, and the sooner you enter photos, the longer time you have to accrue your votes,” she said.

Local businesses and sponsors have donated some tail-wagging items for first, second, third and fourth place, according to Green.

“The winners will be announced the first week of September,” Green said.

First prize is a one-night stay at the Waldorf Astoria, a pet-friendly resort in Park City.

“The package, which is a $2,000 value, includes two spa passes and a dinner gift certificate,” she said.

Other prizes will include a custom dog portrait by Terzian Galleries visual artist Samuel Walker, a 14-karat gold butterfly necklace from Woodbury Jewelers and a bag of garden soil and mulch from BioGrass Sod Farms, Green said.

“The Cat-Tastic photo contest raised close to $4,000, and we have a goal to raise $10,000 with the Doggone contest,” Green said.

Nuzzles & Co.’s annual operating budget is about $1.5 million a year, and Green hopes the prizes will attract dog owners to participate in the contest.

“We timed the dog photo contest so we had a month between to get some sponsors lined up and collect some amazing prizes,” she said.

Like the Cat-Tastic Photo Contest, the Doggone Photo Contest helps Nuzzles & Co. connect with its supporters during this uncertain time.

“With all the unrest that is going on now in the world, this is a great vehicle to get out some positive messages,” Green said.