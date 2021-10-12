Nuzzles & Co. will celebrate record amount of no-kill animal rescue and adoptions with its fall festival

Nuzzles & Co.'s fall festival will be held on Saturday at the no-kill animal rescue's rehabilitation ranch and headquarters and will celebrate a record number of rescued and adopted pets.

Photo by Josh Wood

Nuzzles & Co. has taken in 1,369 animals so far this year, and has found 1,152 of them forever homes.

To celebrate, the local no-kill animal rescue nonprofit will host a fall festival from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Nuzzles & Co.’s rescue and rehabilitation ranch headquarters, 6466 N. Highview Road, in Peoa, said Victoria Koelkebeck, Nuzzles & Co.’s annual giving manager.

“We decided to host this at our headquarters, which is something we don’t normally do,” Koelkebeck said. “Our headquarters are a little out of the way, but we wanted to bring everyone out. So, we will be set up behind the building, which will shield us from some of the winds.”

The event will feature guided tours of the rescue ranch, which will give the public an idea of what Nuzzles & Co. does after animals have been rescued.

“We wanted to show people around and have them meet our training teams and our veterinarian team,” Koelkebeck said. “A lot of people haven’t been able to come out to our rescue ranch to see what we do, so we really wanted people to see our facilities and walk them through how we save lives and where their donations go.”

Speaking of donations, admission to the event is free, but $5 donations will be accepted, according to Koelkebeck.

“We will also have donation spots spread throughout the event if people want to give more,” she said.

Proceeds for this event will support saving and finding homes for thousands of rescue animals, Koelkebeck said.

“We are hoping to raise $20,000, but that is a liberal goal,” she said. “Our primary goal of this event is to welcome our community and thank them for everything they’ve done for us to get to where we are today.“

Park Record file photo

Still, it costs an average of $25 a day to run the ranch, Koelkebeck said.

“That amount always changes, though, because it costs around $10,000 every time we host our free pop-up spay and neuter clinics,” she said. “We do these in areas where people may not regularly afford those services, and we’re happy to provide these types of services.”

Nuzzles & Co. will also accept donations of pet supplies, Koelkebeck said.

“While we do receive in-kind donations every week, I can’t tell you how many towels we run through on a daily basis,” she said. “We also need toys, leashes, cat food and cat litter, in particular. We have a large community of rescued cats that are always in need of litter and food. So, if anybody wants to bring anything, it will be thoroughly appreciated.”

In addition to meeting the Nuzzles teams, visitors will get the opportunity to meet the animals that have been cleared for adoption, Koelkebeck said.

“On each kennel there will be a card that tells the animal’s name and gives a backstory about them, and approximately how old they are,” she said.

Money raised during Nuzzles & Co.'s fall festival on Saturday will fund the no-kill pet rescue nonprofit's programs that include spaying, neutering and wellness and rehabilitation services.

Park Record file photo

Koelkebeck attributes part of this year’s record-breaking adoption numbers to COVID-19.

“We are, for the first time, running out of dogs and puppies, because of the huge amount of people who want furry companions,” she said. “As soon as we post them, they are adopted, and a lot of the small animals that came in last week have all been adopted out. I’m also proud to announce that we’re on track to rescue 2,000 animals, which means more lives saved and adoptions to forever homes.”

Although the fall festival will focus on adoptable animals, visitors can also bring their own animals to the event, Koelkebeck said.

“We welcome good dogs on leashes, and they will be allowed to romp around outside in our backyard area,” she said. “That area will include an agility field, like a little dog park, where we bring some of our own animals out to play.”

Visitors will also have access to Nuzzles & Co.’s memorial garden.

“This is the place where we honor those pets that have been lost,” she said.