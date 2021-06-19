O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Room kicks off its summer concert season

Local country-rock band Triggers and Slips will perform June 26 at O.P. Rockwell.

Courtesy of Triggers and Slips

June is a hot and hopping month for O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Room and the Rockwell Listening Room.

It’s the month that officially kicks off summer concert season for the venue, located at 268 Main St., says General Manager Xania V. Woodman.

“Last weekend was our first weekend of live music with local bands, and we are off to the races every Friday and Saturday in the musical hall downstairs,” Woodman said. “We also restarted using the Rockwell Listening Room upstairs for private parties and special events. There has been a massive backlog out in the world for weddings, reunions and birthdays because of COVID-19. And right now, we are so booked out for weddings.”

In addition, Rockwell relaunched the Recess at the Rock wine pairings on Friday with Fox School of Wine, according to Woodman.

“Those events are already selling out each week,” she said.

When guests visit Oprockwell.com for tickets, they will see a category called “Summer Nights Concerts,” which, Woodman said, refers to a more traditional concert environment.

“We have bigger names like the Shane Hall Band, Steven Bosco and Fleetwood macrame, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, coming through for these shows,” she said.

Other performances such as Gold Standard and Coat of Many Colors: Dolly Parton Tribute Show, Starring Jason CozMo, are more akin to cabaret performances, which are best enjoyed sitting at a reserved table, Woodman said. (See accompanying schedule).

Patrons will also notice a change in start times for the concerts and special events, Woodman said.

Doors to concerts and live performances will open as early as 7:30 p.m., and no later than 8 p.m. with the music starting at 9 p.m., and special events such as Recess at the Rock will start at 5:30 p.m., instead of 6:30 p.m., she said.

In addition, Rockwell has relaxed its COVID-19 protocols, in accordance with Summit County Health Department guidelines.

“We’re aiming to make everyone — staff, guests and entertainers — feel comfortable as we navigate the new normal, and discover what that means for us at O.P. Rockwell,” Woodman said. “For right now, that means some guests may choose to rock out together on the dance floor, while some would prefer reserved table seating for a little more personal space. Others may opt for the even more elevated VIP mezzanine, she said.

“So, depending on the show, we’ll try to offer a mix of options so that everyone can join us,” Woodman said.

While hand sanitizer will be readily available at the entrance, the bar and tables, fully vaccinated patrons may choose to wear or not wear masks, she said.

“Individuals who wish to or are required to remain masked will always be warmly welcomed here,” she said. “We also ask people to respect the fact that not everyone can get a vaccination. I have friends who have medical conditions and I have friends who are breastfeeding, and their doctors are advising them to hold off a bit. But masked or unmasked, we’re just happy to see your face at O.P. again.”