O.P. Rockwell on Park City’s Main Street transforms into GOJO bar and lounge pop-up

A floral ceiling adorns GOJO Park City, a pop-up bar and lounge located in the former O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall, 268 Main St. Greg Castro, one of the new managing partners, says the venue is “a cocktail lounge that transforms over towards a nightclub, but is a little more loungy.”

Courtesy of Greg Castro

O.P. Rockwell is going through a transition.

The venue, located at 268 Main St., is under new management, and is now a winter pop-up bar and lounge called GOJO Park City, said Greg Castro, one of the venue’s managing partners.

“GOJO is short for Good Journey, and we have a partnership with O.P. Rockwell for the ski season,” Castro said.

The idea for GOJO is to add more diverse programming to what O.P. Rockwell has done over the past few years, he said.

“Essentially O.P. Rockwell was primarily a music hall that only did concerts, and the GOJO is a more inclusive concept to that,” Castro said. “Right now it’s billed as a winter pop-up, and we’ll decide at the end of the season if the brand finds a permanent home in Park City.”

GOJO is currently open to the public at 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays for apres ski,’ according to Castro.

“We are then open for non-ticketed admission prior to 10 p.m. and remain open until 1 a.m. for high-end cocktails, our champagne den, DJs and other music performers,” he said. “So we are a cocktail lounge that transforms over towards a nightclub, but is a little more loungy.”

In addition, GOJO will present concerts, events and private rentals through the O.P. Rockwell name Sundays through Wednesdays, Castro said.

“We’re looking at activating the community on different nights Mondays through Wednesdays and Sundays,” he said.

In the past couple of months, GOJO has made an impact in the local nightlife, Castro said.

“When it comes to Main Street there is so much demand and we’re trying to offer a little different experience, toward the elevated cocktail route,” he said. “We have a prominent mixologist from Las Vegas to design our cocktails, and we roll out a new cocktail every week. We’re also embracing champagne, and the public has been incredibly receptive.”

Castro and his partners established GOJO the second week of December, and after finishing off the 2021 concerts, shut down for three weeks for some much-needed renovation, which he says creates “something more of a feminine and masculine balance on Main Street.”

“We had an entire floral ceiling filled with green and white flowers shipped in from Miami, and it brightens and livens up the space,” he said. “We also did a massive paint job and refinished the dance floor with epoxy.”

Castro said he plans to continue to make more improvements in April after GOJO shuts down for mud season.

So far the focus has been on the basement speakeasy of the building, but Jude Grenny, owner of J GO Gallery, which is located in the building’s Main Street level, is looking forward to the future.

“I have been offered a lease, but we haven’t worked out the details, yet,” she said. “As far as I know, they are working on what they want to do with the level I’m on, so I’m encouraging them to consider promoting it the way it is.”

The upper level also includes Park City Desserts & Coffee and a performance stage for bands, dance and other theatrical performances, Grenny said.

“There are all kinds of different creative events that happen there, and we get so much good feedback when people walk in,” she said. “People come and hang out, and tell us they need something like this in their town.”

Grenny, who opened J GO at the space in January 2019, said she has seen an increase of her clientele because of the level’s vibrancy.

“People come into a coffee shop like Park City Desserts who wouldn’t necessarily go into an art gallery, and since the space is so welcoming and the art is beautiful they fall in love with a piece of art and become a client,” she said. “This is my third space on Main Street, and it’s been so much more exciting to me after being in the business for such a long time. Sometimes running a gallery can be solitary, but with the coffee shop in there, it makes a difference year-round.”