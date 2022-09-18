Odyssey Dance Theatre’s ‘Thriller’ readies one last scare

Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its night of Halloween fun, “Thriller,” for a three week run starting Friday, Sept. 23, at the Egyptian Theatre.

Courtesy of Odyssey Dance Theatre

For 26 years, Utah audiences have dared to be scared by grooving zombies, balletic witches, hip-hopping mummies and dancing scarecrows brought to life by Odyssey Dance Theatre ’s “Thriller.”

The contemporary dance company has spent 10 of those years bringing a string of Halloween-flavored dance macabre performances to the Egyptian Theatre.

This year’s three-week run in Park City will start Friday, Sept. 23, at the Egyptian Theatre. But there’s a catch.

This year marks the end, the nail in the coffin, of “Thriller” or other Odyssey Dance Theatre productions, said the company’s Artistic Director Derryl Yeager.

I knew I needed something that would make the men in the audience cringe…” Derryl Yeager, Odyssey Dance Theatre artistic director

“My wife Cheryl and I have talked for a couple of years about retiring, so we felt this was the time to move on with our lives and close it up,” he said. “We’re 67. And we felt we’d better do this before we get too old and decrepit.”

While Yeager is looking forward to the next chapter of his life, he is proud of what the company has been able to accomplish, thanks to “Thriller.”

“The show is our biggest money maker,” he said. “When you think that 80 to 90% of our annual budget comes from ticket sales, because we haven’t really tapped into the philanthropic community, ‘Thriller’ is what made Odyssey possible. It made it so we could do our Christmas shows and our spring shows. It allowed us to go on tour.”

But “Thriller,” which started up the second year of Odyssey Dance Theatre’s existence, didn’t scareup ticket sales overnight. It had gone through a metamorphosis, according to Yeager.

“Originally, I was going to do a full-length ‘Dracula,’ but I had no money,” he said. “I knew if I was going to do something like that, I had to have big sets, lots of costumes and stuff.”

The rhythmic and comedic “Jason Jam” is one of the highlights of Odyssey Dance Theatre’s “Thriller.”

Courtesy of Odyssey Dance Theatre

As Yeager brainstormed ways to bring the undead to the stage, a friend suggested he do a night of repertoire featuring different horror-movie characters.

“That’s when we put the show together,” he said.

The first piece Yeager choreographed was the opening number, “Thriller,” inspired by Michael Jackson’s 1983 ground-breaking video.

“Choreographically it’s still pretty much the same, which means it’s not gotten any easier,” he said. “It challenges the dancers, because it’s a lot more technical than they expect.”

Technical choreography is something that appeals to Yeager, a former principal dancer for Ballet West.

“This day and age, everyone is into choreography, but it’s all about cool moves,” he said. “Somehow technique has gone out the window. So, with ‘Thriller,’ I combined technique with the moves. So the dancers have to have technique to do the choreography.”

Throughout the years, Yeager has enjoyed working with the dancers on the piece.

“It’s always interesting to me when we do our first runthrough of the first number how many dancers are panting and out of breath,” he said with a laugh. “I look at them and say, ‘And that’s the opening number.’”

The second piece Yeager choreographed was the “Frankenstein and Frankenstein” pas de deux, which has the monster and his bride clunking around the stage.

“I’ll never forget when we saw it all come together for the first time,” he said. “We just sat there laughing our heads off.”

Most of the works, including the rhythmic and comedic “Jason Jam,” the dark ballet of “Salem’s Mass,” and the funky “Curse of the Mummy,” which hit the stage opening night in 1996, are still on the program, according to Yeager.

“‘Jason’ is the centerpiece of the show,” he said. “It’s so iconic, and everybody who does it adds their own bits to it. Over the years, these bits have grown, all in favor of getting good laughs.”

This year’s production of “Thriller” by Odyssey Dance Theatre will be its final season. Artistic Director Derryl Yeager is retiring.

Courtesy of Odyssey Dance Theatre

Yeager remembers a letter he received regarding the dark nature of “Salem’s Mass,” which depicts the seduction of a self-righteous preacher by three witches.

“They wrote that they couldn’t believe we did a piece about Joseph Smith,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know what they were thinking. I mean, it’s called ‘Salem’s Mass.’”

This year’s production will feature the return of non-dancing characters Bubbles the Clown and Lorena Bobbit, Yeager said.

While Bubbles is just creepy, Yeager said having an actress and singer perform Bobbitt, known for emasculating her abusive husband with a knife, was important.

“The reason why I created that piece is because most of the Halloween scary things are of men scaring women,” he said. “I thought I needed to do something that reversed that. And I knew I needed something that would make the men in the audience cringe.”

Unfortunately, none of the dancers in the show now know who Bobbitt is, Yeager said.

“So, I tell them to Google her,” he said.

While the trademark works in “Thriller” have aged like fine wine, something Dracula never drinks, the production didn’t start off as a standing-room-only performance.

Yeager had scheduled four performances at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah, and the theater’s manager at the time, Greg Geilmann, called Yeager to see if he wanted to cancel.

“Greg said, ‘You’ve only sold like 50 tickets,’” Yeager remembered. “But I knew what we were doing was something special, and I thought, if we were going to go down, we should go down in flames.”

Fortunately, ticket sales picked up through word-of-mouth, and “Thriller” pulled in 300 people.

By the next year, those 300 people had told their friends and family about the show, according to Yeager.

“Within two years, we had sold-out houses,” he said. “Now, we do 47 performances of the show. It’s nuts, and it’s a good nuts.”

For the final run of “Thriller” this year, the production will open the season in Park City, then set up in Logan, Ogden and Salt Lake City before closing at Tuacahn in St. George, Yeager said.

“Our final performance will be on Halloween night,” he said.

“Frankenstein and Frankenstein,” a comedic pas de deux, was one of the first works Odyssey Dance Theatre Artistic Director Derryl Yeager choreographed for “Thriller.”

Courtesy of Odyssey Dance Theatre

Closing “Thriller” and folding Odyssey Dance Theatre is “bittersweet,” Yeager said.

“It’s been such a huge part of our lives all these years,” he said. “So, it’s going to be hard to let go, but at the same time, not so hard.”

Looking back, Yeager is proud of what Odyssey has done, especially when he knows the company ran on his own terms.

“Astounded how little support we got from the philanthropic community, and we haven’t received anything from the Utah Arts Council in years,” he said. “There were times when I didn’t think we’d last month. But in many ways I appreciated that, because we were not beholden to anyone.

“Sometimes people who put money into things think they can tell you what to do,” he said. “And many organizations have to walk that line and try to stay true to their artistic vision. We’ve never had to do that, and I’m proud of that.”

While some fans and followers would name “Thriller” as Odyssey Dance Theatre’s legacy, Yeager says it’s the dancers, past and present.

One alum, Thayne Jasperson, is on Broadway in “Hamilton,” and there have been nine Odyssey dancers who have appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance,” as well as several who have done “Dancing with the Stars,” he said.

“As I told the dancers, ‘You are our legacy,’” Yeager said. “‘You continue to teach and do great things with their students, to me that’s what we created.’ And I expect them to carry it on and do what they do now.”