Old Town Cellars raises money, not glasses, for Park City Fire District

Old Town Cellars keeps its doors open to accommodate local-order pickups during the COVD-19 closure. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

To order wine and benefit the Park City Fire District fund, call 435-655-5291 or visit otcwines.com/wine-club-order-form

Old Town Cellars is doing more than raising a glass of red or white to salute the Park City Fire District.

It’s giving local and global wine lovers a chance to donate to the Park City Fire District fund, said Stephen MacKay, who along with Jason Morgan owns Old Town Cellars.

The fundraising is done in two ways, according to MacKay.

The first is for Old Town Cellars to match the shipping rate of $20 for cases of wine that are sent out of state, he said.

“So we will donate $40 directly to the PCFD fund,” MacKay said. “It’s worked out so far. We’ve shipped out about a dozen cases over the past six days.”

The second way Old Town Cellars will benefit the fund is to donate a portion of local sales of single bottles, he said.

“Since we aren’t allowed to legally ship wine through UPS to Utah addresses, we decided that for every bottle we sell at our door, we will give one dollar to PCFD, and also match personal donations of up to $7 for PCFD’s seven fire stations,” MacKay said.

Because Utah laws surrounding the distribution of alcoholic beverages can be a little confusing, all local orders will be prepared for pick up inside Old Town Cellars, 408 Swede Alley, according to MacKay.

“We have a black and gold OTC flag stuffed in a water jug, and people can walk in and we’ll have their orders on a table so they can grab it and be on their way,” he said. “Since we believe that CDC guidelines are of paramount importance right now, we have to ensure how we’re packing and filling orders in a safe manner.”

Orders can be made by calling 435-655-5291 or visiting otcwines.com/wine-club-order-form, and each Friday Old Town Cellars will give a check to paramedic and firefighter Logan Rodriguez to put into the fund.

“Since we’re not able to distill spirits into hand sanitizer, we worked with Logan and brainstormed about what we could do to show our appreciation to first responders in town and bring the community together in this tough time,” MacKay said. “With COVID-19, we’ve been lucky enough to be deemed an essential business as part of the extension of the (Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control) licensing that allows liquor stores to stay open. So it was important for us to get the community together and tip our hats to those who don’t have a choice to go to work and be out on the front lines.”

Old Town Cellars will continue the fundraising until local bars and restaurants reopen, MacKay said.

“There are a lot of people who are struggling right now, especially in a ski resort town,” he said. “It’s a little tight for us, but our community has a lot of resources, and this is a great time for people to dig deep and give back the way they can.”