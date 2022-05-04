Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn brings her foundation fundraiser to Park City

Lindsey Vonn shares a smile for a selfie with participants of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation summer camp. Vonn will bring her annual fundraiser that benefits the camps to Park City on May 20 at the Goldener Hirsch Inn. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best 1920s attire.

Courtesy of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation

The Lindsey Vonn Foundation will travel back in time to the 1920s with the “2020-too” annual fundraiser held for the first time in Park City.

After hosting fundraisers in Vail, Colorado, the Olympic gold medalist Vonn — who recently moved back to Park City — is looking forward to holding the gala in Park City on May 20 at the Goldener Hirsch Inn.

“It means a lot to have the fundraiser in Park City,” she said. “I spent a lot of time here throughout my career as an athlete, and now I’m back. So, I’m excited to be more involved in the community and share my Foundation with everyone here.”

As the theme suggests, attendees of the event, which will feature live music with the Jordan Kahn Orchestra, DJ Nate Nelson and other guests, are encouraged to come dressed in the best fellas and flapper costumes.

“We always like to have fun with our galas,” Vonn said. “We’re there to raise money, but we want to have fun while we do it. And I think this is going to be a fun one.”

Vonn’s goal is to raise $25,000 through a live auction during the event and a silent online auction for those who can’t attend the gala. Both will help fund the Foundation’s #STRONGgirls summer camps for underserved girls.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com by searching Lindsey Vonn Foundation or by visiting LindseyVonnFoundation.org .

Auction items include New York Yankees tickets for the owner’s box, U.S. Open tickets and experiences, a racquet signed by tennis champion Roger Federer, a skiing opportunity with Vonn and works of art.

“The mission of the Foundation is to inspire and empower underprivileged youth through scholarships and programs,” she said.

These programs give the youths inclusive opportunities to build confidence and follow their passions in different fields, according to Vonn.

Photo by Two Elk Photography, Courtesy of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation

Camps arecarefully curated to the demographic, geographic, and socioeconomic factors in each individual camper’s needs, she said.

“To share what we’re doing with the community is really important to me,” Vonn said. “I’m excited to get the word out and help more kids and help them achieve their dreams.”

Since the development of the #STRONGgirls camps in 2015, the Foundation has provided programming and education to nearly 1,500 girls across the country. Around 98% of #STRONGgirls participants said they would attend again in the future and encourage others to attend, according to a press release.

In addition, a scholarship from the Foundation is a financial aid option that helps underserved youths gain access to academics, athletics, and enrichment activities.

Between 2018 and 2021, 325 total scholarships were awarded, totaling over $918,039 in financial aid provided, increased access to both sports, personal enrichment and STEM opportunities. It’sprojected that bywinter 2023, the Lindsey Vonn Foundation will have exceeded $1 million provided in scholarships to students across the nation, according to the release.

“It’s so empowering and inspiring to see these kids feeling more confident and achieving their dreams,” Vonn said. “I’ve seen aerospace engineers, musicians and artists, kids with so many aspirations feeling empowered to achieve them when everyone else has told them no.”

Vonn feels a responsibility as a public sports figure to help the younger generations achieve their dreams as Picabo Street, another Olympic gold medalist, encouraged her.

“The reason why I started my foundation was because of how Picabo Street inspired me,” Vonn said. “She’s a local to Park City, and she’s really the reason why I wanted to become an Olympian. I only met her for 90 seconds when I was kid, but that situation also inspired me to start my foundation and give that same inspiration back to the kids. I’m excited to be doing this in Park City, and I hope the community is excited about it as much as I am. I’m ready for the foundation to do some long-term service in the community.”