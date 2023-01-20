‘Onlookers’ documentary finds an audience at Slamdance

Women in a Laotian village give donations to Buddhist monks in Kimi Takesue’s documentary “Onlookers” that will premiere at Slamdance on Saturday, Jan. 21. In this film Takesue, a Slamdance alumni, explores the dynamics, rhythms and impact of tourism in Laos.

Residents of the greater Park City area can relate to Kimi Takesue ’s documentary “Onlookers.” The film, which premieres at Slamdance on Saturday, is a lyrical examination of the quirks, impacts and tempo of tourism, which is something Parkites know about, especially during film festival week.

Instead of taking place in the Wasatch Back, “Onlookers” takes place in Laos, a small country in Southeast Asia that is economically dependent on international tourism.

“I wanted to travel to Laos, because I had heard the people were really welcoming,” Takesue said. “I had heard that it had a very particular kind of tranquility in terms of the place and this slow pace of life. I’m originally from Hawaii, so the tropical element is familiar to me, and it’s something I gravitate towards.”

For her two month-long excursions, Takesue traveled alone from Luang Prabang north to Nong Khiaw, and then she went south down a very standard tourist itinerary to Vang Vieng, Pakxe and the 4,000 Islands.

She took along only basic tools — a Panasonic Gh5 camera, external sound equipment, hard drives and a laptop.

“It’s still a lot of gear, and I found myself holding my valuables in my arms while my backpack was strapped on top of a bus,” she said with a laugh.

The absence of big cameras and an entourage of sound designers, assistant directors, producers and grips made it easy for Takesue to approach “Onlookers” in her trademark exploratory way.

“When I travel I really don’t go with a particular agenda, because for me documentary at its best is for me to have new, enriching life experiences,” she said. “It’s about me having new encounters with people and with places. I’m able to have a whole range of experiences and encounters that someone else would not work with a large crew.”

While there is something that is challenging about this approach, it’s also very empowering, according to Takesue, whose film “95 and 6 to Go,” a portrait of her Japanese American grandfather in Hawai’i, won the Special Jury Prize for Best Documentary Film at Indie Memphis and the 2017 Los Angeles Asian Pacific International Film Festival.

Award-winning filmmaker and Slamdance alumni Kimi Takesue returns to the film festival with a new documentary "Onlookers,"

“You’re having to be self-reliant, and you’re having to make a lot of decisions,” she said. “But that’s what is so satisfying about independent travel. And traveling as a woman, making this kind of film, helps me realize what my capabilities are.”

One of those attributes is patience, Takesue said.

“The film is structured with tableaus and compositions where things unfold spontaneously, but they need to have a certain precision and perfection in terms of the choreography of the color and the light, because the aesthetics are important,” she said. “I don’t have fixed ideas and expectations of what I want to do. I respond to what unfolds during the journey. It’s a kind of work of me wandering and discovering.”

“Onlookers,” as a documentary, also raises the questions — why do people travel? And what are they seeking? And why do they travel thousands of miles with backpacks, only to sit in a guest house, sip smoothies and watch “Friends” reruns?

“There is an element of critique that’s part of the film that explores the paradox of travel where people want to have new experiences or authentic experiences in the places they are visiting, but so often find they replicate what’s familiar and do things that are comfortable,” Takesue said.

The filmmaker also said many travelers become the proverbial “vulgar tourist,” even though they may not want to.

“Obviously it’s a privilege to travel, and not everyone gets that opportunity,” she said. “But you have to be aware of some of the disruptive nature of tourism and how it impacts places and people negatively. I think it’s easy to say, ‘Oh, I’m not like this,’ but it’s hard to fully understand how to be a very sensitive and self-aware traveler.”

Tourists take selfies after reaching the top of a mountain in Laos in a scene from Kimi Takesue’s new documentary “Onlookers” that premieres Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Slamdance Film Festival. “Onlookers” is a lyrical documentary that examines the concepts of traveling and tourism.

One of the ways Takesue suggests overcoming that phenomenon is to look for the small moments that are easily overlooked, and, in many cases, overheard.

“I’m interested in the sensory of travel,” she said. “Your senses are more active when you travel, especially when you’re outside of your language. You also become much more aware of color, sound, gesture and body language.”

Takesue also looks for the awkward times during the uncertainty and boredom people feel when they don’t know quite what to do while they are waiting for an activity to begin.

“I try to capture that as well, because when I see this happening, I think, why aren’t we paying attention visually and aurally?” she said. “I think people move in and out of those zones. And they are finding those experiences and moments, which is gratifying. But they are also slipping into their standard modes as well.”

Cell phones can either help or interfere with someone’s travel experience, Takesue said.

In one of her earlier films, “Heaven’s Crossroad,” which won the Spirit of Slamdance award in 2002, she examined Vietnam cross-culturally.

“At that time, tourism had just opened up in the country, and I was spending most of my time with local people,” she said. “There were no cell phones. There were no emails. So I was really immersed in the experience of being present.”

Takesue had a totally different experience with cell phones while making “Onlookers.”

She saw tourists taking selfies on top of mountains, rather than taking the views of the vista, and she found phones could serve as barriers between tourists in tour groups.

“There are no longer those moments you used to have when you would be able to strike up a conversation with a fellow traveler while being on a bus or waiting on a boat, because everyone is preoccupied with their phones,” she said. “It seems no one is comfortable with those kinds of movements of openness and uncertainty. You find people are really guarded.”

While Takesue found herself exploring the different avenues “Onlookers” could explore while filming, she said she really discovered the film during the editing.

“For a piece like this, in some ways the editing is on one hand easier, because the aesthetics are so particular,” she said. “They have to have a beauty and certain content, and since there is so much material it’s easier to eliminate the things that don’t meet that standard. By doing that, you can find the rhythm and journey moving between moments of pause and reflection.”

Takesue conveys the rhythm in how she captures the way tourists enter and leave her frames.

“You see the interaction in the way people engage with places,” she said. “They come, photograph and leave, and there is a sense of the invasiveness of the tourist and how they consume a place like a temple or mountain, but then you also see the majesty of the temple or the mountain that endures after the tourists leave.”

Takesue looks forward to her return to Slamdance because of how “Onlookers” fits in its aesthetic.

“As you get older as a filmmaker, I feel it’s important to reconnect with some of the original energy and spirit of filmmaking that is quite pure in the context of Slamdance,” she said. “It’s a film that I shot alone. While I was shooting it. I was doing sound. I was sweating, and I had all the equipment on my back. So it’s a very intimate and handcrafted film made in the guerilla style. So, I think the film is truly made in that Slamdance spirit.”