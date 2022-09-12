Open house scheduled Tuesday to discuss Silly Market and Kimball Arts Festival

Park City officials want input about possible changes to the annual Park Silly Sunday Market. | Park Record file photo

Park City officials are considering changes to two annual special events – the Park Silly Sunday Market and the Park City Kimball Arts Festival – and they’re asking for the public’s input.

An open house designed to discuss the future of the events is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at City Hall. The Silly Market and arts festival have been operating under multiyear contracts with 2022 expiration dates. Feedback from stakeholders will help guide renewal negotiations.

New contracts that might be considered by Park City Council members could include terms covering length of the agreements, the dates and hours of the events, fees and costs, insurance and operations.

Online surveys in English and Spanish at https://engageparkcity.org/pssm for the Silly Market and at https://engageparkcity.org/kaf for the Kimball Arts Festival will be open through Oct. 3. In addition, city staffers are available to appear at trade association or neighborhood meetings.

The nonprofit Silly Market, which started in 2006, is an ecofriendly open-air artist and farmers market and street festival held on Main Street. The popular attraction – which is a weekend draw and supports and incubates local businesses and organizations – takes place on most Sundays from June through September.

The current agreement, a three-year contract with a two-year renewal that began in 2018, expires Sept. 30. The 2020 event was canceled based on concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers estimated total attendance will reach 225,000 at this year’s Silly Market, which runs through Sept. 25.

Kate McChesney, the Silly Market’s executive director, notified City Hall in an April 11 letter that the organization’s leaders would like to start contract discussions aimed at continuing to hold the event on Main Street. The group requested a seven- to 10-year contract that retains the existing schedule and continues to waive city fees totaling about $60,000 for building permits and parking, among other costs.

But City Council members in the spring said they prefer a contract in the three- to five-year range and directed municipal staffers to start a stakeholder engagement process to discuss possible changes in the Silly Market.

The contract for the Kimball Arts Festival, which took place Aug. 5 through Aug. 7 this year, expired Aug. 15. A five-year agreement that began with the 2017 festival was extended for a year since the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The event, launched in 1969 by a small group of local artists, is the primary fundraiser for the nonprofit Kimball Art Center. The festival showcases the work of jury-selected artists and features live music and local restaurants and food trucks that offer craft beer and artisan cuisine.

The organizers want to renew the contract for another five years and continue staging the festival on Main Street during the first full weekend in August. They also have requested up to $180,000 in city service fee waivers with a 10% annual inflation increase.

Under the proposal, the festival would continue to pay a flat fee of $10,000 toward city services. The requested terms are about the same as the recently expired contract except for the inflation increase.Hillary Gilson, the arts festival director, told City Council members at a spring meeting that the 10% increase is a safeguard in case costs rise dramatically.