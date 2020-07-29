Organizations join forces for summer drive-in movie series at Utah Olympic Park

Rob Bruce and Scott Gaffney’s documentary “McConkey,” which is about base jumper and extreme skier Shane McConkey, will be one of the films screening during the Twilight Drive-in at the Utah Olympic Park series.

What: Twilight Drive-in at the Utah Olympic Park When: July 30-Aug. 1; Aug. 6-7 Cost: $30 per car Web: parkcityfilm.org and utaholympiclegacy.org/park-events.

Summer nights at a drive-in theater won’t stop in Park City due to COVID-19.

The Twilight Drive-In at Utah Olympic Park series, presented July 30 through Aug. 1, and Aug. 6-7 at the Utah Olympic Park parking lot by Park City Film and Dragonfli Media Technologies, will just be a little different, said Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director.

“We’re blocking off every other space in the lot to maintain COVID restrictions,” Wang said. “There will be 9 feet on either side of the car, and if people want to sit outside their cars, they must wear masks and set up on the driver’s side.”

Each night will feature two screenings, and tickets are $30 per car, per screening, according to Wang. (See accompanying schedule).

Film-goers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online by visiting parkcityfilm.org, she said.

Park City Film, Dragonfli Media Technologies and Utah Olympic Park, through a Park City Municipal social equity grant, has partnered with Intermountain Healthcare to offer free tickets to the health care provider’sfrontline workers.

The grant also allows non-medical frontline and service industry workers a chance to win free tickets. (See accompanying box).

“It’s small token of our appreciation for the work they have done through COVID,” Wang said.

Film-goers will be required to show the printed tickets at the gate for admission, and there are 100 spots available for each screening, according to Wang.

“We will assign spots, based on the size of the car,” Wang said. “If you’re in a large truck, you will be in the back. If you’re in a Corvette, you will be near the front. So we’re asking people to be flexible, and there is plenty of space.”

In addition, a handful of bike-up sections of 16 spaces for groups of four are available away from the cars, Wang said.

Tickets are $12 each for the bike-up spots online.

“It does get cold once the sun goes down, so those who are not in a car should bring jackets,” she said.

The films will be a mix of outdoor and sports documentaries and feature films, Wang said.

“We know everybody loves ski films and mountain bike films,” she said. “And we thought we’d program some Sundance films.”

The films’ sound will be accessible through FM radio receivers, according to Wang.

“So you can also choose to sit in your car with the windows up and be completely self-contained,” Wang said. “But you need to have a receiver that you can tune manually or bring a boom box.”

The films will be viewable through a modular LED screen provided by Dragonfli Media Technologies.

“The one we will use measures 30 feet by 40 feet, and installed 10 feet off the ground,” said Michael Jaquet, Dragonfli Media Technologies’ chief revenue officer. “The screen will be up against the bottom of the bobsled course at the bottom of the parking lot. The lot forms a natural slope, and is like an amphitheater, so we’ll take advantage of that.”

Dragonfli Media, a Salt Lake City-based company that produces large-scale events — such as the Nitro World Games, concerts and global livestreams — promotional marketing campaigns and media consulting, connected with Park City Film in April, a few weeks after the novel coronavirus shut down Park City, according to Jaquet.

“COVID canceled all of our spring events, and we started to explore how we could do something that would get our staff deployed and working,” Jaquet said. “It was important for us not to let go or furlough anyone.”

Jaquet’s contacts began talking about pop-up drive-in movies in Colorado, and that gave him an idea.

“Since we have big LED screens we use at a lot of our events, we reached out to them for more information,” he said. “And that was about the same time I heard Katy talking about drive-in events during a KPCW radio interview. So I called her up, and we’ve been in a sprint ever since.”

Jaquet contacted his friend and Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation Chief Operating Officer Calum Clark and asked about setting up a pop-up drive-in at the parking lot.

“When I was chief marketing officer at U.S. Ski and Snowboard, Calum used to be my head of events, so we have a long history of working together,” Jaquet said. “When I called him and asked him about the drive-in, he said the UOP also had to cancel all events this summer because of COVID. And it seemed like this would be one event it could execute safely under COVID restrictions.”

Clark, through a press release, said he missed UOP’s “robust” event calendar this summer.

“We loved this concept of a drive-in movie theater from the start and are happy to provide an evening of family entertainment for our community,” he said.

In addition to the partnership among Dragonfli, Park City Film and UOP, Switchback Sports and Made in Park City jumped on board to sponsor the series, and local restaurants and catering companies — Cuisine Unlimited, Hearth & Hill, Done To Your Taste and Culinary Crafts — will provide food for the screenings, Wang said.

“We ask people not to bring their own food and drink, so they can support the local vendors, by preordering online,” she said. “We’ll also have concessions on site as well.”

To preorder food for the screenings, utaholympiclegacy.org/park-events.

Jaquet said none of this would have happened if it weren’t for the community’s support.

“Everyone we’ve talked with wanted to be part of this,” he said. “I think it’s because they recognize that we’re all trying to run our businesses the best we can under challenging circumstances.”