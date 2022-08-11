OSTON ready for a dose of homefield advantage when she performs Saturday

Singer, songwriter and Park City native OSTON, an “American Idol” Season 13 contestant, will perform a free concert for her hometown on Saturday at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Amphitheater. OSTON recently released two music videos, and has more than three EPs worth of songs to choose from for her set list.

Hey, Park City. Your first “American Idol” Austin Wolfe is coming home.

Wolfe, known by the stage name OSTON, and a contestant on season 13 of the musical reality show, will perform Saturday, Aug. 13, at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Amphitheater.

The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. with guest artist Angie Petty + The Truth .

Although Wolfe is currently busy with an around-the-clock writing camp, she did take some time to answer questions emailed to her by The Park Record.

Here is how the exchange went:

Park Record: What does it mean for you to be able to return to Park City and play for your hometown crowd?

OSTON: It’s so cool! Some of my first times playing shows were at the Canyons and Deer Valley before I even started playing my own original songs. It’ll be awesome coming back to my hometown to play three EPs worth of original music this time. There’s no feeling quite like playing a show and seeing my parent’s faces smiling back at me from the crowd.

P.R.: How long have you been away?

O: I moved to Chicago for school in 2015 and have now lived in Los Angeles for almost three years. So, almost seven years in total that I’ve been gone now? Wow.

P.R.: What are you planning for your setlist, without giving too much away?

O: Everything I have out on streaming platforms is fair game. And, of course, a bunch of unreleased songs as well.

P.R.: You released “Hard to Love (a romantic little film that is not at all a realistic depiction of my dating life)” in April and “Whatshisface” in May. How did you enjoy the video-making process for these two videos?

O: To be honest, making music videos is one of the most stressful processes for me. I like to be heavily involved in the entire process, and sometimes I can overwhelm myself with all that needs to get done on a tight budget and tight timeline. It’s kind of hilarious making videos on a budget because you realize how many ideas just are not physically possible without a ton of resources. But I’m very lucky to have great friends that volunteer their time and efforts to help bring my ideas to life as best we can. I look forward to the day that someone else can take on the video-making/planning process for me (HAHA).

P.R.: How did the concepts for your videos come about?

O: “Hard To Love” was one of my favorite music videos to brainstorm on. Back when I was writing the song with my friend Katie Donnelly, she mentioned how it felt like it could be in the movie “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist” (which happens to be one of my favorite movies). We decided the music video should derive from the plot of the movie and revolve around a night in the city (showing me) falling in love with a stranger.

“Whatshisface,” on the other hand, came from a mood board centered around the color red. I wanted the viewer to feel like I was “trapped” inside a house with a haunting presence of an old relationship, which was portrayed by my boyfriend Drew with a brown paper bag on his head. That sounds really strange when it’s out of context, but if you watch the video, I promise it’ll all make sense.

P.R.: What were the biggest challenges of making these videos?

O: Sticking to a tight budget and getting everything done in a short amount of time. We usually film all my videos in the span of a couple of hours — which can be pretty exhausting and tense. It’s always worth it, though.

P.R.: As far as songwriting goes, how personal can you get with your lyrics before you feel you have to pull back? Or is that even an issue?

O: For me, songwriting is actually much easier when I’m honest with my lyricism. I’ve found the more vulnerable I am in a session, the more relatable the lyrics and the message of the songs feel. Sometimes it’s a little hard opening up about the most detailed and somewhat embarrassing parts of my life, but those experiences are what make us human, what help us form genuine connections, and ultimately what makes people fall in love with music as a whole.

P.R.: What do you enjoy most about the songwriting process?

O: Creating songs is always the best time when I’m with my friends. I have a core group of friends that I absolutely love to write with. We call ourselves the ‘CORE 4’ — made up of Katie Donnelly, Drew Polovick, Jordy Shulman and myself — and we always get together and write a bunch of songs for each other’s projects. I’m actually answering these questions as we speak from a CORE 4 songwriting camp in Michigan. So with that said, I’m gonna get back to it. See you on the 13th.