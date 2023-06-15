Overall Ball stitches up some fundraising for Habitat for Humanity Summit and Wasatch Counties

Overall Ball, Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties, Utah 2023 Overall Ball When: 6-9:30 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2023

Where: Legacy Lodge at Park City Mountain Village

Cost: $200 per person

Registration and web: habitat-utah.org

The Habitat For Humanity Summit and Wasatch Counties, Utah’s Overall Ball, scheduled this year on June 23 at Park City Mountain’s Legacy Lodge, will raise funds for the nonprofit’s current town-home build project at Silver Creek Village, above. The event will feature live and silent auctions, dinner and a cocktail hour. An online auction will also open at June 19. Photo by Monika Guendner

The Overall Ball will help cover some of the costs for work done by Habitat For Humanity Summit and Wasatch Counties, Utah.

The event, scheduled for June 23 at the Legacy Lodge at Park City Mountain , is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the money raised will go directly to its current home-build project, said Executive Director Shellie Barrus.

“We’re out building in the Silver Creek Village area by our ReStore, where we’ve been for the last three years,” she said. “We have a total of 26 lots that we are building three-story attached townhomes on in that community. We love that it’s right around the corner from us, and it’s easy for us to drive over and be involved with it.”

Tickets to the Overall Ball, emceed by Kim Fisher from Waterford.org, are currently sold out, but a waitlist is available, Barrus said.

We’re working with six families now who will be our first round, and we are also building 10 townhomes that we will start processing next year.” Shellie Barrus, Habitat for Humanity Summit and Wasatch Counties, Utah executive director

Anyone who wants to be added to the list can email Monika Guendner, Habitat’s community outreach and marketing manager, at monika@habitat-utah.org .

Still, the fundraising goal this year is $200,000, and that will fund Habitat’s Homeownership Program, which helps families working in Summit and Wasatch Counties find “pathways to owning a home,” according to Barrus.

“This project is made possible by an amazing partnership with the Village Development Group,” she said. “Those homes are under construction and it’s exciting to see them go up, and come online and see new homeowners move in by the first quarter of next year.”

Habitat will raise most of the funds through silent, live and online auctions, and all of the items, donated by more than 120 businesses and individuals, were curated by Guendner, Barrus said.

“She and her great team of volunteers have put together an amazing plethora of fun and amazing things this year,” she said.

Silent auction items include:

Window cleaning for 60 windows

Lift tickets at Deer Valley , Sundance Mountain Resort , Park City and Snowbird

Live auction items include:

In-home chef dinner

Trip to Mexico

Vail getaway

Barbecue bourbon and beer package

“The week-long trip to Mexico is one that we’re really looking forward to auctioning off,” Barrus said. “One of our great supporters owns a home there and is opening it up for us this year.”

The online auction opens June 19 and will close around 7:30 p.m. during the Overall Ball, according to Guendner.

“Online auction items include a lot of overnight stays at Crested Butte, Moab and Hotel Park City, ” she said.

Other items include:

Handyman services

Pro pickleball lessons

Spa packages

Restaurant certificates

Golf at Park Meadows Country Club and the Promontory Club

and the Promontory Club Jewelry from Park City Jewelers

Pet portraits

“The biggest thing we have is Miller Orthodontics donating Invisalign braces sessions from start to finish,” Guendner said. “That’s valued at around $6,000.

Registration for the online auction is now open at habitat-utah.org/news-events .

In addition, the auctions will include packages put together from products found at Habitat’s ReStore, a home-improvement thrift store that sells donated items to raise funds for building projects, Guendner said.

“We have added a boutique section that features new and upscale items, and we’ll put those into some gift baskets,” she said.

The Overall Ball will start with a cocktail hour and silent auction at 6 p.m., before a sit-down dinner catered by Chef Matt Booth, Barrus said.

“There’s always a new kind of energy when a new chef comes on board,” she said. “And we’re excited to continue to work with Park City Mountain and Vail Epic Promise on the event.”

The live auction will take place during dinner, and representatives of Habitat will give a presentation about its mission, which “bring(s) people together to build homes, communities and hope,” Guendner said.

“We recently went through a process in January to select two new families to join our homeownership program, and we will announce who they are during the event,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity Summit and Wasatch Counties, Utah, has placed two families in two new single family homes during the past three years, and is currently working on a project that will house 14 families, Barrus said.

“We’re working with six families now who will be our first round, and we are also building 10 townhomes that we will start processing next year,” she said. “This is exciting, because it’s almost doubling what we’ve done in our whole history.”