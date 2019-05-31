Painter Bridgette Meinhold looks forward to her Monster Drawing Rally return

Bridgette Meinhold works on two watercolor landscape paintings during the second round of the Kimball Art Center's Monster Drawing Rally Thursday evening, June 1, 2017. Meinhold created four pieces of watercolor art that were all sold by the end of the event.

For information about Bridgette Meinhold, visit bridgettemeinhold.com and gallerymar.com.

Bridgette Meinhold has participated in the Kimball Art Center and Park City Summit County Arts Council’s Monster Drawing Rally since the event’s inception three years ago.

The painter, who is represented locally by Gallery MAR, said the event, which is set to be held this year on June 6 at the Kimball Art Center, is like making art a spectator sport.

“I think it’s really exciting to see the whole process of someone making art and putting it up for sale in a short time period,” Meinhold said.

The participating artists, who are seated inside the center’s main gallery, are tasked with making whatever they can in 50 minute heats. When they’re done, the artists will raise their hand, and a runner will come collect the art and put it on display for sale. (See accompanying story).

“That’s not normally how art-making happens,” Meinhold said. “It’s usually a quiet, introspective and ‘alone time’ process. So this is very exciting.”

The artist said the excitement keeps her on her toes.

People can see that making art isn’t magic, but about humans using our hands to make the work. Bridgette Meinhold

“There is quite a bit of pressure to perform and make a really good piece of art that people will want to buy, as well as the pressure of having people watch me,” she said.

Still, Meinhold enjoys giving the public a glimpse of the art-making process, which she says prompts a tighter connection with her patrons.

“On some levels, watching artists work breaks down the barrier between their collectors,” she said. “People can see that making art isn’t magic, but about humans using our hands to make the work. And that helps them see the idea of making art more attainable and more understandable.”

Meinhold will also answer questions from her audience during her heat.

“Sometimes that gives people more appreciation of the skills that the other artists and I have cultivated through our crafts all these years,” she said.

Before the event, Meinhold, whose chosen medium is watercolor, comes up with rough ideas of what she wants to create.

“I will probably have a couple of sketches ready to go so I can spend most of my time painting,” she said. “Watercolor is the quickest medium that I can produce something in, and since it’s a wet medium, I usually use half of my time waiting for the paint to dry. That’s good, because it gives me a chance to talk with people.”

The only regret Meinhold has in participating in the rally is not being able to watch other artists at work.

“I’m working so hard that I don’t have time to look around,” she said. “But it’s still really fun, because the room is filled with creative energy.”