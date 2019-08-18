Park City and Summit County can find Art on the Trails

When Jocelyn Scudder thinks of Park City, she thinks of outdoor recreation and fine art.

“They are two major components of what makes us what we are,” said Scudder, managing director of the Park City Summit County Arts Council. “We love winter and summer sports, but also love going to concerts and enjoying our galleries.”

The Park City Summit County Arts Council has blended these two loves for the Art on the Trails event, which will run from 3-6 p.m. on McLeod Creek Trail on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The event will give seven 25-person tours opportunities to see an array of performing artists, including dancers, poets and musicians, Scudder said.

We want the tours to be just a few feet away from the performer…” Jocelyn Scudder, Park City Summit County Arts Council managing editor

The roster will feature advanced dancers from the Peggy Bergmann Ballet West Academy, award-winning poet Brandon Leake, hip-hop dancers from 1520 Arts, Park City High School jazz band musicians and Spanish guitarist Antonio Garcia.

As the event’s organizers curated the performers, they wanted to show diversity in local performing arts, Scudder said..

“The term ‘performing arts’ is an umbrella in and of itself,” she said. “It encompasses theater, poetry, dance and different types of music. And we wanted to showcase that.”

The Ballet West Academy dancers will perform some contemporary works they have prepared in their summer dance camps, while Leake, the founder of arts nonprofit Called to Move, according to Scudder.

The same philosophy is what drives 1520 Arts, who will also perform, she said.

“They are a nonprofit hip-hop organization from Salt Lake that believes hip-hop is a viable path to success through practice, performance and education,” Scudder said.

Scudder is looking forward to seeing and hearing the musicians play on the trail.

Provo-based Antonio Garcia, who is originally from Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico, and teaches flamenco guitar, will perform as will the Park City High School musicians, who are part of the music program led by Chris Taylor and Bret Hughes.

“The students will even bring a generator and set up an electric piano for their performances,” Scudder said.

All the performances are meant to be intimate, she said.

“We’re not trying to present huge concerts at big venues for 300 people,” Scudder said. “We want the tours to be just a few feet away from the performer. And I think the performers and groups will thrive in these more intimate spaces.”

The tours are free, but registration is required. Members of the public can visit pcscarts.org and choose a time to participate

“Registration will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis, and once the groups reach their maximum, we will shut the tour down,” Scudder said. “We decided to keep the groups at 25 people, so the trail won’t get too congested. We partnered with Basin Recreation on the event, and their stipulation was for us to keep the trail open to bikers, runners and hikers.”

The arts council also partnered with Copper Moose Farm Stand, which will set up a lounge area for people to relax in before and after their tours.

The area will feature picnic foods, ice cream from Wasatch Creamery and assorted beverages, Scudder said.

The stand usually closes at 3 p.m. on Saturdays, but they will stay open until 6 p.m., she said.

Live music by bluegrass band Basin and Grange from Salt Lake City will start at 4 p.m.

“While we wanted to support Park City and Summit County performing artists at this event, and we also wanted to bring in some regional artists so our local artists could meet them and build creative relationships,” Scudder said.

Art on the Trails started last year as an experiment, according to Scudder.

“The goal is to focus on the performing arts sector because many programs the Park City Summit County Arts Council focuses on are visual arts and creative entrepreneurs,” she said. “We did a review and identified some gaps in our programming, and we really didn’t feel like we were serving performing artists. So, Art on the Trails is a great way to fill that gap and start a program that connected art with nature.”