Park City Area Restaurant Association cancels Savor the Summit 2020

Park City Area Restaurant Association has cancled this year’s Savor the Summit, the annual outdoor dinner party, due to COVID-19. The association plans to bring it back next year.

Park Record file photo

Due to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) and its participating members announce their decision to cancel this year’s annual Savor the Summit event scheduled for June 27. Utah’s largest outdoor dinner party is anticipated to return to Historic Main Street on June 26, 2021.

“While choosing to cancel this year’s Savor the Summit event was incredibly difficult, we know it is ultimately what is best for the health and safety of our Park City community,” said PCARA executive director Ginger Wicks. “We are grateful for the understanding of our participating restaurants, as well as dinner guests who were looking forward to what would have been another landmark event.”

Although the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions are uncertain, the Park City restaurant community continues to support Park City patrons with delivery and curbside offerings. PCARA members are currently exploring new, creative ideas that will help rejuvenate the restaurant community and continue to serve Park City’s beloved locals and visitors.

For more information about Savor the Summit, visit savorthesummit.com.