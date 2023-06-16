Park City Area Restaurant Association invites diners to Savor the Summit

Savor the Summit When: 6 p.m., Saturday, June. 24

Where: Main Street

Web: parkcityrestaurants.com

Diners enjoy food and drinks at the mile-long Grande Table on Main Street during the Park City Area Restaurant Association’s 2018 Savor the Summit. This year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, June 24, will feature more than 20 restaurants, caterers and bars. Park Record file photo by Tanzi Propst

Savor the Summit , Park City’s biggest dinner party complete with live music and the trademark mile-long dining table that runs down the middle of Main Street returns on Saturday, June 24.

More than 20 eateries, caterers and bars that are members of the Park City Area Restaurant Association will participate in the 15th event this year, said Executive Director Ginger Wicks. (See accompanying list).

“We did take some time off for COVID, but things have been coming back these past two years,” she said.

To facilitate the outdoor set-up that not only includes the dining table but an array of pop-up kitchens and a High West Distillery Spirit Garden, Main Street will close to all traffic at 1 p.m., Wicks said.

“At that time, participating restaurants will be able to move their things out on the street, which is quite an undertaking,” she said. “So if people need to check their P.O. boxes or do any errands on Main Street, they need to do it early in the morning.”

The Grande Table will start at the top of Main, just above the Wasatch Brew Pub, and run all the way down to the roundabout on lower Main, where it will be bookended by Salt Box Eatery & Catering, Wicks said.

“All the setting up should be completed around 5 p.m., when some of the restaurants will host cocktail hours,” she said. “Then they are scheduled to start serving dinners on the street at 6 p.m.”

Reservations for Savor the Summit are currently open, and they can be made by directly contacting any of the participating restaurants, Wicks said.

“One of the things we continue to tell people is that they can look up the different restaurants, their menus and price ranges on our website (parkcityrestaurants.com/savor-the-summit) ,” she said. “People can also see if the restaurants still have reservations available there as well, but they can’t make reservations through our website.”

Some of the restaurants have already booked up their reservations for the night, Wicks said.

“This has become such a popular event over the years, so we encourage people to act fast,” she said.

Savor the Summit’s popularity did take a dip when the country was coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, Wicks said.

“We also didn’t have as many participating restaurants as in the previous years, and I think it was because it does take a lot for restaurants to participate,” she said. “They have to get all the required permits, and they have to move tables and other things out onto the street. So restaurants were slow to reenter into the realm, if you will.”

This year’s event will feature a couple of restaurants that have been absent from the lineup, Wicks said.

“The Mustang hasn’t participated for eight or 10 years, and they are coming back,” she said. “And I’m currently working with Hana Ramen to get their permits secured.”

While most of the participating restaurants are located on Main Street, Savor the Summit includes restaurants that are located off Main, Wicks said.

Those eateries include Hana Ramen, Deer Valley, Cuisine Unlimited, Dilecta Wines and Salt Box, she said.

While most of the restaurants that participate in the Park City Area Restaurant Association’s Savor the Summit are located on Main Street, others that aren’t must set up pop-up kitchens to prepare dishes that will be served during the event. Park Record file photo by Tanzi Propst

“Obviously it’s easier for a Main Street restaurant to participate, but it takes a lot of work for an off-Main establishment to join us,” Wicks said. “To do so, they essentially have to build a pop-up kitchen, and we ask that the kitchen not be set up on Main Street proper. So there is a lot of effort going into finding locations on side streets and other places where these kitchens and support areas can be built.”

Still, the effort of finding space for off-Main eateries is essential to the Park City Area Restaurant Association’s mission, according to Wicks.

“The goal and mission of the association is to represent all the different types of cuisines we have, and to make sure everyone is fairly represented as we tell Park City’s culinary story to the locals, region, nation and the world,” she said. “It is so much fun to include off-Main participants because we want to be as inclusive as we can.”

There are more than 70 restaurants that are members of the association, and it’s obvious all of them can’t participate in Savor the Summit, Wicks said.

“But that doesn’t stop them from being supportive of their peers,” she said. “Yes, at the end of the day they are all competitors, but in events like Savor the Summit, the restaurants who aren’t able to participate will rally around those who do, and and still support the event.”

Adults who just want to enjoy the evening without having to make reservations may do so at the High West Spirit Garden, which will be set up on Heber Avenue, Wicks said.

“They will have the same set-up as in the past with a stage for live music,” she said.

The music is programmed by Mountain Town Music, directed by Brian Richards, and the schedule will feature Aspen Anonda, Tony Holiday and The Changing Lanes Experience.

“Brian and his team are amazing,” Wicks said. “And this is a great place to enjoy some local music and wonderful spirits from High West Distillery.”

Throughout the years, Savor the Summit has showcased Park City’s culinary scene, to the point where it has become a destination for foodies from around the country, Wicks said.

“Every year I get a couple of inquiries from around the country who want to recreate this type of event in their cities,” she said. “They ask us how we do it and what they need to do. So the word is out about our little kick-off to the summer season.”

The 2023 Savor the Summit participating restaurants and bars

Call any participating restaurant to reserve a seat.