Park City art galleries will open for a Black Friday stroll

•William Kranstover, a local, longtime painter, will showcase his new exhibit, “Incoming Series,” which are images of clouds and landscapes, at a pop-up gallery at 820 Park Ave.

• Summit Gallery will celebrate its one-year anniversary by unveiling several new works by various artists

• Prospect Executive Suites will present “Prospect 3 | “Get Wild,” a curated exhibition featuring the works of emerging artists and local galleries, complemented with food, beverages and music

• Lund’s Fine Art will welcome Cary Henrie and gallery owner Allen Lund who will do art demonstrations all weekend. Local photographer Tara Sylvester will be on site Saturday to offer free style advice and BraBar owner Soraya will showcase Marlies | Dekkers crafted lingerie on Saturday and Sunday

• J GO Gallery will showcase and offer two new color-saturated Air Stream paintings from the studio of Taralee Guild

• Bret Webster Images will offer his framed and double matted “minis” images, measuring 10 inches by 14 inches, for half-price

While businesses across the United State are preparing for their Black Friday sales, the Park City Gallery Association is also gearing up for their annual Black Friday Gallery Stroll that will run from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 29.

All 18 of the association’s galleries on Main Street and beyond, will participate this year, said Jen Schumacher, association co-president. (See accompanying list).

“Many galleries will present artists, new work for the season, specials, food and libations to kick off the holiday season on Main Street,” said Schumacher, the Trove Gallery owner who shares the co-president duty with Becca McHaas of Prothro Gallery. “We do have a few galleries off of Main Street, so you can take a bus or an Uber or Lyft to get to those places.”

This Friday’s event is the only gallery stroll before Christmas and Hanukkah, Schumacher said.

“We host strolls on the last Friday of each month, and the November one is exciting for us because Main Street is alight with holiday lights and activities,” she said. “Then the following day is Small Business Saturday, so there is a lot going on.”

Most of the galleries that will participate in Friday’s stroll are small and locally owned, Schumacher said.

“So this is a great way for people to support local businesses, and it’s also a great way to support the artists who are featured in these galleries,” she said. “These artists work hard to make ends meet. It’s not an easy career path, because the pieces they make aren’t mass produced. They are one-of-a-kind, special pieces that take time to make.”

Artists have been busy creating their new works over the past few months, according to Schumacher.

“Gallery owners start reaching out to our artists right after the summer ends and tell them we’re looking for pieces for the winter,” she said. “We do this because they don’t just prepare for the Black Friday Gallery Stroll. They have to create works for the whole season, and it can take a while for an artist to create a body of work together.”

Artists start sending their works in October and early November, Schumacher said.

“Sometimes it feels we’re just burgeoning with art, but we can’t call and order something when someone wants to buy it,” she said. “We need to fill our coffers. And while that can be a little intimidating, once we do a couple of great sales, we get a little desperate for more art. So it’s kind of like a dance.”

Schumacher enjoys the Black Friday Gallery Strolls because it gives art lovers and holiday shoppers options to find unique gifts for friends and loved ones, she said.

“There are people who don’t want to shop at the big box stores with the masses,” she said. “They prefer to come to Main Street.”

Getting people on Main Street is one of the Park City Gallery Association’s goals, Schumacher said.

“All of the gallery owners work together to promote art and make Park City an art destination,” she said. “Each gallery offers something different, so we’re not competing against each other.”

In addition, the gallery stroll has the potential to help other Main Street businesses.

“After or before people come to the galleries, they can shop at the stores, restaurants and small boutiques, some of which that have been here for more than 20 or 30 years,” she said.